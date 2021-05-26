Dave Edwards is thankful for his Shrewsbury Town send-off

David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town shakes hands with Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town as he goes off injured. (AMA)

The hometown hero, 35, left his boyhood club a couple of weeks ago after the Town boss informed the majority of his out-of-contract players they would not be offered new contracts.

Former Wales and Wolves midfielder Edwards is currently considering whether to extend his career in the semi-professional leagues.

Edwards admitted that the process of so many players discovering their fate in meetings at Montgomery Waters Meadow was ‘strange’, but could not speak highly enough of Cotterill, who had been his Shrews boss since November, albeit having managed from afar due to illness since January.

“It was strange, I’ve never been in the position before where so many people are finding out in one go and literally no-one had any idea if it was going to be yes, no, or an offer,” Edwards told the Shropshire Star.

“It was strange, but football always is. It was my first experience of that in maybe 20 seasons.

“It was tough having genuinely no idea what the manager was thinking, he’d obviously made up his mind already before the Wednesday.

“I was sad it was the end of the journey for me personally, but the manager was brilliant with me, I’ve got so much respect for him.

“I wish I could’ve carried on playing, to play for him. I had the chances when he was at Bristol City and I decided to stay with Wolves back then.”

Edwards, who played 218 games over two spells for the club he loves, added: “I’m disappointed I never got to play under him more, he’d have improved me so much. Maybe not as a 35-year-old but at 27 or 28 he’d have taken my game to another level. He will do for all the lads at Shrewsbury.

“I was gutted but he was brilliant with the way he spoke to me, very respectful of my emotions and how he delivered the news was the best way he possibly could.

“I genuinely think he’s one of, if not the best manager, I’ve had in terms of dynamic between modern manager and old-school coach.”

One of Edwards’ disappointments was to not have a Meadow crowd to say goodbye to, due to the pandemic. He will be back, when time allows it, to watch from the stands next season.

“To have that sense of close, to say goodbye, to show them how thankful I am on a matchday would’ve been more special and poignant, to bring my mum, dad, wife, children and brother, his family to my last match would’ve been very special. It does feel I’ve been robbed of that a little bit.”

“My last home game was an Ipswich 0-0 and my last away at Crewe. I’m sure if fans were back the manager would’ve told me (about being released) before the end of the season and given me a moment to say thank you, that’s the type of person he is.