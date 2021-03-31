David Davis: I’m getting up to Shrewsbury speed now

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The all-action midfielder returned to Salop in the January window after a decade away, but due to a Covid-19 issue and a lack of fitness, was made to wait until February 2 until his debut and March 2 for his first start.

Before rejoining Town Black Country-born Davis, who turned 30 last month, was last in action in February 2020 for loan club Charlton. He did not feature for Birmingham from Project Restart in June.

But Davis, who played under Steve Cotterill at St Andrew’s, has put in a couple of starring displays for Shrewsbury over the last couple of weeks and revealed he is beginning to find his feet.

“I feel a lot more sharp and more at the races,” said Davis, who penned a short-term deal until the end of the season at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“If I can keep myself in the team then it’s only going to benefit me and, hopefully, help the team.

“It was always going to take a while to get up to speed and I didn’t realise myself personally how long it would take.

“I thought with the training I was doing (I would be OK) – but you can never replicate match games, whether it be fitness or match awareness.

“But I feel like I’m getting up to speed now.

“Those are the ones (substitute appearances) where you have to get up to speed of the game really quickly, get your second wind.”

Davis has caught the eye in the absence of skipper Ollie Norburn, who has spent two games missing through suspension, although is available for contention at Northampton on Friday.

Cotterill has options in the heart of midfield, including Josh Vela, Dave Edwards, Brad Walker and Sean Goss.

Former Blues favourite Davis insists there is still time for Town to make their mark this season. He added: “I also want to help the team push on and achieve something, it’s personal but at the same time I want to help the team.

“We’ve got a good togetherness here, there’s no individuals, it’s a team thing.”