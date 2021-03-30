Ex-Shrewsbury Town recruitment chief lands job at Aston Villa

Adam Henshall was recruitment administrator at Shrewsbury until 2019

Adam Henshall, who lives in the town, has been appointed head of emerging talent and loans – and has been tasked with finding the best young players in the Football

League.

The 27-year-old, who will join from Doncaster Rovers, will also co-ordinate the loan of the club’s own academy stars to league clubs.

Former Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak has been appointed loan player development coach to monitor their progression while away from Bodymoor Heath. Jedinak will combine the role with coaching in the academy.

Sporting director Johan Lange has been keen to bolster Villa’s scouting network at both domestic and European levels and Henshall’s appointment is considered significant.