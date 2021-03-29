Shrewsbury 1 Portsmouth 2 - Player Ratings

Sean Goss of Shrewsbury Town and Marcus Harness of Portsmouth (AMA)

Harry Burgoyne

Looked to be very little he could do about either goal. Made one good close-range save at 1-0. Had a good spell in goal with Matija Sarkic on international duty. Interesting to see if he stays in.

Blameless 6

Matthew Pennington

A low-key display from the on-loan Everton man. Made some decent clearances and was pretty solid against Pompey’s Jacobs, with most of the threat on the other flank.

Clearances 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Has been very solid of late but looked a little off-colour. Very lucky to be bailed out by Davis for a poor touch after the break and shanked a clearance early on.

Errors 5

Ro-Shaun Williams

Was a little loose on the ball at times but defended OK for the most part. Did not make any obvious mistakes.

Loose 6

Ryan Sears

Thrust in for a rare start at right wing-back owing to a Josh Daniels knock. Sears is a centre-half naturally and clearly uncomfortable with some aspects of playing the wing-back role. It was a tough 45 minutes for the academy graduate, who was hooked at the break.

Hooked 5

Josh Vela

Has been absolutely excellent and Shrewsbury’s go-to man of late but even Vela was a little quiet and subdued. Appeared to grow frustrated with Town’s lack of coherent play and press.

Subdued 6

David Davis

Growing by the game. By his own admittance it took him time to get up to speed but has been excellent for three games now. Was combative, snapping into challenges and trying to set the tone and press for Town.

Promising 7

Sean Goss

Been good of late in an attacking midfield role but it was an off-day for Goss who struggled to affect the contest with either his use of the ball or work off it.

Off-day 5

Nathanael Ogbeta

Excellent, again. After being denied a first senior goal last weekend, he recorded two assists in the week and struck his first senior goal with a brilliant effort from distance. Attacked Pompey time after time with brave runs. Crosses lacked a little.

Brave 7

Daniel Udoh

Subdued. A frustrating afternoon for the frontman, given the nod to start alongside fellow striker Main. His big moment arrived early on, brilliant turn but poor finish at MacGillivray.

Chance 5

Curtis Main

Started the game as well as anyone for Town, some good touches and a fine cross, seemed to have the bit between his teeth but faded.

Faded 6

