Steve Cotterill’s desire and passion are burning bright at Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Cotterill, appointed in late November, was at Town for just a month before a severe bout of Covid-19 left him in intensive care and a period of around 50 days in hospital.

He has endured almost three months away from Salop but continued to be influential in all parts of training and match-days via Aaron Wilbraham and David Longwell, and Brian Caldwell and Keith Burt behind the scenes.

The manager has been out of hospital for a fortnight and his progress was approved by his specialist this week. Cotterill is building up his strength and fitness by taking short walks.

Longwell said: “It’s just so frustrating for him because he’s very hands on and so involved in everything, hence why the team’s done so well since he’s come in. He was on the phone the other night, at half-time and after the game and on the phone to Aaron on Wednesday for a couple of hours looking at the next match.”

The Scottish first-team coach added: “There are very few people who could have such an influence without being here, but he has such an influence on the players and staff.

“I think a lot of managers wouldn’t have the same contact he does, even though he’s not here, we just have to be patient until he’s physically back to training and games, but hopefully that’ll be in the near future.

“If you speak to him on the phone you would never know, because he is so strong.

“He’s got such a strong personality, as everybody knows, and such an obsession about making sure everything is done right.

“A lot other managers wouldn’t do that, I don’t think, but he cares so much and loves what he does, you see that when he’s at the training ground.

“But when he’s on the phone, the passion he’s got for wanting everybody to do well, is unbelievable. It’s so frustrating for him but at least he’s still having an involvement and influence on everything that’s going on regarding the team and at games.”