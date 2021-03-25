Josh Vela is Shrewsbury's Duracell bunny

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Vela, 27, has been Town’s most consistent performer for the majority of the season, where only one player has started more than his 31 starts from 34 league games this term.

And the former Bolton ace has won credit from assistant boss Wilbraham for the tireless energy levels he has repeated in each game, setting the tone for the side.

“I actually said to him in the changing room (after Hull) that he’s like a little Duracell bunny – he just keeps going and going,” Wilbraham said.

“Even when I’m demanding he goes again, I’m thinking ‘is he going to be able to?’ and he does.

“The way he presses, he sets the rest off doing it, he has unbelievable energy levels and he produces it week in, week out.”