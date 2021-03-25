David Davis hailed for Shrewsbury displays

George Honeyman of Hull City and David Davis of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The midfield enforcer, 30, was introduced as first-half substitute against leaders Hull last weekend and put in his best display since returning to Salop in January.

Davis then followed that up with another starring role across 90 minutes in the fine 2-1 win at Burton on Tuesday.

The former Birmingham favourite had not played for the best part of a year upon re-signing for Town, for whom he played on loan in 2010/11.

“He’s worked so hard to get himself up to speed, he’s been a credit to himself,” said Town first-team coach David Longwell. “He adds not just the character he brings to dressing room but the performances too.”

Longwell added: “His attitude has been outstanding since he’s come to the club, that’s why the manager and Keith Burt (head of recruitment) wanted to bring him in.

“He’s a really good character, every day he works hard in training. It was always going to take a little bit of time to adapt because he hasn’t played for so long.

“It takes a time to get the match minutes and up to the speed of the game, he’s been outstanding in the last couple of games. He came on Saturday and did really well and I thought he was excellent on Tuesday.”

Davis’s form has proven perfect timing for Steve Cotterill’s side. Captain Ollie Norburn missed the Burton win, due to serving the first of a two-match suspension owing to 10 yellow cads.

Brad Walker, meanwhile, is set for a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Longwell said: “The manager did really well to add to what he had here (in January), we had some injuries after the turn of the year but it’s testament to the guys in the squad, we have such trust in guys that come in, they’re a very good set of people.”