Special bond of goalkeepers’ union is raising the standards at Shrewsbury Town

Harry Burgoyne of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The duo have become close during their season together at Town. Goalkeepers spend a lot of time in each other’s pockets, but as Burgoyne explains, that doesn’t always make for good relationships, writes Lewis Cox.

Sarkic’s reputation is burgeoning during a fine loan spell at Salop. Wolves are said to be taking notice as the goalkeeper racks up the clean sheets. He has this week jetted away for international duty with Montenegro, where he hopes to add to his sole cap in World Cup qualifiers.

And that has opened the door to Shropshire lad Burgoyne, who will begin in goal at Burton tonight as 17th visits 18th in League One. Burgoyne will also be between the sticks on Saturday against Portsmouth.

“It’s all about that competitive side of training,” Burgoyne explained when asked about the dynamic between two goalkeepers vying for one position.

“Me and Mati get along really well and that always helps.

“I’ve been part of goalkeeping environments where you don’t get on and it doesn’t really help anyone.

“I always think it’s better when you get on. Me and Mati come in really early every morning, we’re battling in the gym before we even go on the pitch.

“It’s a really healthy relationship and one that I’m happy to be a part of.”

Burgoyne has not been without action in his debut full campaign with Salop. He featured in eight of the first 12 league games, owing to a hamstring injury to pal Sarkic. More often than not the 24-year-old Ludlow export was given the nod over emergency loan keeper Deyan Iliev.

But the former Wolves youngster had to bide his time following Steve Cotterill’s appointment, which coincided with Sarkic’s return to fitness.

Aside from an EFL Trophy 4-1 drubbing against Lincoln, he went the best part of four months until a recall due to a Sarkic quad niggle earlier this month.

But it hasn’t stopped the shot-stopper, who works with former Premier League goalkeeper and Town coach Brian Jensen each day, from pushing ex-Anderlecht youngster Sarkic as hard as possible.

“We’re pushing each other every day, never letting each other slack, even though you are after their position, is quite a special thing to do,” Burgoyne added.

“I think it shows how strong you both are as a person really. You could be quite weak and give up or not work hard, you’ve got to be really strong mentally.”

Sarkic’s Montenegro face Latvia on Wednesday, before qualifiers against Gibraltar and Norway before next Tuesday. The keeper could return for Salop at Northampton on Good Friday.

Burgoyne said the on-loan Wolves man deserves every second. He added: “He’s come here and done great, been really good, he deserves it more than anyone because of the work he’s put in off the pitch that people don’t see.

“With the injury it might have been quite easy to have a sulk and not work hard in the gym to get back fit but he was working hard every day, he well deserves going out there with his country.”

The Brewers, meanwhile, are likely to pose a far stiffer test to Cotterill’s men this evening that their position of 18th suggests.

Both Shrewsbury and Burton have enjoyed remarkable surges up League One after their respective manager appointments. The Brewers were bottom upon hiring Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in January. They are now seven points clear of the drop after a run of nine wins from 11.

Town first-team coach David Longwell said: “They were fighting for their lives, like we were, to get up the table and we’ve got to give a lot of respect to them for how well they’ve done. It’s going to be a real challenge for us.

“We got a massive upsurge with the new manager coming in to get us out of the bottom end of the table.