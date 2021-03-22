Shrewsbury Town 1 Hull City 1 - Player ratings

David Davis

Matija Sarkic

Big boost to have the keeper back from injury and his kicking was in good nick after recent concerns. Barely stretched and solid coming for crosses. Jets away for international duty with Montenegro, missing at least the next two games.

Missed 6

Matthew Pennington

Is growing into the backline all the time and gave another dominant display here. Showed his intention to be progressive down the right too and was really firm in the challenge.

Solid 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Solid if unspectacular from the central of Town’s back three. Did his job quietly with little fuss and was aggressive when required. Got turned once in the second half.

Robust 7

Ro-Shaun Williams

Impressed early on with some big headers in either box, showing good positioning for important clearances. Carried the ball out of defence well at times.

Dominant 7

Josh Daniels

Perhaps a touch quieter than in the last couple of games, but stood up excellently in defence against talented Hull wide players. No less impressive from the right wing-back.

Physical 7

Ollie Norburn

The skipper was surprisingly back in the team ahead of schedule and gave a solid 80 minutes on his first game back. Understandably tired and turned for Hull goal.

Return 7

Brad Walker

Started the game sharp and bright with intensity in his defensive midfield role, but limped off injured with a groin issue after 30 minutes.

Blow 6

Josh Vela

Town’s star man for the umpteenth time this season. Vela has been consistently excellent. You know what you are going to get – hard, relentless running throughout from the midfield man. He never stopped and is on fire at the moment.

Relentless 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

What a goal! A piece of magic from the free-kick that will unfortunately be an own goal. He was most likely to strike a deserved winner late on. So impressive.

Quality 8

Shaun Whalley

Given the nod over Harry Chapman and was a little bit quieter than Town would have wanted him to be. But he still had some bright moments, including a sharp run and strike before the break.

Subdued 6

Daniel Udoh

Selected to lead the line over Curtis Main and, as ever, Udoh gave his all for the shirt and chased Hull defenders and midfield players relentlessly. Won the foul from which Ogbeta forced the own goal.

Grafted 6

Substitutes

David Davis (for Walker, 30), His best display since signing in January. Powerful. 7.

Curtis Main (for Udoh, 73). Dave Edwards (for Norburn, 80). Harry Chapman (for Whalley, 80).