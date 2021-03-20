Nathanael Ogbeta happy to claim goal as Aaron Wilbraham pleased with Shrewsbury point

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

The left wing-back's stunning free-kick crashed off the underside of the crossbar and hit Ingram's back before crossing the line as Town took the lead against the leaders less than 10 minutes after into the second half.

But former Shrewsbury favourite Greg Docherty hauled the visitors level 10 minutes later with fine curled effort from outside the box.

Despite the fact the goal is set to be taken off him and awarded to the goalkeeper, Ogbeta, 19, celebrated his free-kick - what would have been his first goal for Shrewsbury and in senior football - with real vigour with his team-mates.

Former Manchester City youngster Ogbeta smiled: "I don't think the keeper will want it so I'll definitely take it off his hands!

"I've been practicing at training, the lads have been saying 'you can't take free-kicks' but it was nice for them to give me the opportunity, knowing it was more for a left-footer.

"I just believed in myself and my practice, I'm happy I've got it and worked the keeper.

"It was a real good feeling for me to almost score my first goal.

"I just need to keep working on the training ground and get into good areas, I need to work on my end product and believe in myself to take advantage of positions to get more goals and assists for the team."

Town, without Steve Cotterill and with Aaron Wilbraham leading the way, were boosted by the return by goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who returned from injury and is to jet off and join up with Montenegro for international duty in the coming days.

Captain Ollie Norburn also made his comeback from injury ahead of schedule. Brad Walker, recently back from an ankle problem, limped off in the first half with a groin complaint.

A scrappy contest was at times dominated by referee Gavin Ward, who dished out eight yellow cards in a clash that was given little chance to flow.

But both teams pushed for a winner late on, another nod to Shrewsbury's progress under Cotterill. Hull were the victims of the manager's first league win in charge in December.

"I feel like we should've got three points," Ogbeta said. "They are a very good side and made it difficult, with free-kicks and breaking down play.

"But I feel like we had more than enough fight and desire. I had a chance at the end and feel like I should've finished that, we deserved the three points, they're a good side but I feel like we had so much more.

"It's unfortunate near the end we were unable to hold on to a win.

"I believe we have the potential to win these games, we can't be satisfied with a point. Even though they are a fantastic side when we have momentum we need to build on that."

Town stand-in boss Wilbraham, a former promotion winner with Hull, said: "I think it's a good point, to take four points against the league leaders like we have done is a great effort.

"It shows how far we have come under the manager. It was probably a fair point as well, to take the lead and we wished to hold on, but I think that was their 41st goal away this season, they are doing really well.

"I think it's a great effort from the boys.

"The togetherness and team spirit was there, speaking to Hull players I know afterwards, they're shaking their heads saying how hard we are to play against with the work rate we've got.

"That's why we can churn these kind of points out against the best teams in the league, the togetherness and team spirit will always get points."

Wilbraham said of the influence of referee Ward: "It was a little bit like that (broken up), I thought that in the first half and it continued into the second half.

"There were a lot of stoppages and whistles from the referee, it was very stop-start and scrappy."

The point means Town, in 17th, are unbeaten in three having picked up four points on the road at Rochdale and Charlton.

They head to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton on Tuesday, who have been in flying form prior to today's 2-1 home defeat to MK Dons.

Ogbeta looked the most likely source of a late winner against Hull for the hosts. The flying left wing-back shot over at the near post before seeing a looped cross clawed away by Ingram. He also went down in the box before being booked for simulation by referee Ward.

"He fancies himself on those, Nathanael, and he practices them all the time, Shaun Whalley does as well," Wilbraham added.

"I thought Shaun was set to take it but Nat must've said he wanted it and fair play to the young man to step up and deliver that kind of free-kick, it was a great goal."

"Probably," Wilbraham said when asked if it will go down as an Ingram own goal. "He (Ogbeta) was just asking then and I've checked it with the analyst, I think it was bouncing this side of the line.