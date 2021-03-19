Shrewsbury Town players boosted by Steve Cotterill news

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Wilbraham admits Town momentum took a dip when it was announced Cotterill had returned to Bristol Royal Infirmary, with Covid-pneumonia complications, having initially been released.

But, back on track after ending a run of three without a win with four points from Rochdale and Charlton, Town host leaders Hull tomorrow with the players lifted from this week’s news that Cotterill is back home recovering with family.

Wilbraham revealed the manager’s staff have been telling him to ‘take it easy’, though such words are not synonymous with Cotterill’s ‘workaholic’ style. But the assistant added the boss is still ‘a long way’ from returning to work.

Salop’s No.2 said: “It’s a massive step, as well as the manager having a lot of setbacks, each time there has been a setback for the lads, because they all miss him.

“When he went back in the second time I think it hit the lads quite hard, but he’s out and heading in the right direction.

“Each time he speaks to the lads they can tell by his voice when he’s getting stronger and you could see that in the last week or two, they are delighted he’s back home in comfortable surroundings and heading in the right direction.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, when it first happened you kind of felt ‘it’s bad news but it won’t be long’ and then it’s kind of been this long journey.

“When he went back in it was a massive setback for the gaffer, and you could tell with the lads, who just wanted him to be better. Everyone feels it around the club, because he’s our leader and manager.

“He’s heading in the right direction and it’s put a spring in everyone’s step, everyone’s looking forward to seeing him as soon as we can do, but it’ll be a long time because it’s about his health.”

Wilbraham added his tribute to the family of Town favourite Steve Jagielka, who died this week aged 43.

Town’s stand-in boss said: “It’s really sad news to hear about the passing of Steve Jagielka, I went to school with his younger brother Phil, a couple of years below me at school and am still in contact.

“You hate seeing news like that and he was a tremendous servant, in the 200 club, it’s such sad news and everyone from Shrewsbury Town is sending their thoughts to the family.”