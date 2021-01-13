Town’s Pierre up for December award after fine form

Two goals and four clean sheets have seen Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre nominated for League One player of the month for December.

Aaron Pierre, second left, is mobbed after scoring the winner at Doncaster (AMA)
Pierre has been an influential in Town’s stunning turnaround under Steve Cotterill, playing his part in a resolute defence, but also helping his side in the opposition box too.

The powerful stopper, 27, scored the first league goal under Cotterill’s tenure, in the 2-2 home draw against Accrington Stanley, and also netted the winner with a fine header at Doncaster later in the month.

The winner at the Keepmoat Stadium was the third in a string of remarkable 1-0 victories on the road at three of the top four sides in League One, as Town were transformed defensively with clean sheets at Hull, Lincoln and Doncaster.

Town also closed out the month and year with a 1-0 home victory over Blackpool over two weeks ago in what remains their last fixture before the significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Last season’s player of the season Pierre, meanwhile, is once more reported to be interpreting several Championship clubs, including Swansea, after catching the eye again in blue and amber.

But the Grenada skipper’s contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow runs until the end of next season and Town will be in no mood to lose one of their star turns.

Pierre is up against Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough, Wigan’s Kyle Joseph, Brennan Johnson of Lincoln, Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott and Owen Dale, of Crewe.

You can vote for Pierre at www.bristolstreet.co.uk/pfaawards/

