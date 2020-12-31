Shrewsbury Town sign Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season

Harry Chapman in England youth team action against Brazil in 2016 Harry Chapman, on loan at Blackburn Rovers, against Shrewsbury Town's Jon Nolan in the 2017/18 campaign (AMA)

The versatile midfielder arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season from the Championship outfit.

Chapman, 23, has made seven appearances for Rovers this season, including five in the Championship, but just one start, coming in the EFL Cup in August.

He can play in wide midfield positions or as a central attacking midfield option.

The Hartlepool-born midfielder is a product of the Middlesbrough academy and penned a two-and-a-half year deal with Blackburn after an impressive loan stint at Ewood Park.

He is a former England under-18 and under-20 international, having won eight caps for the latter between 2016 and 2017.

Boss Cotterill admitted that Chapman's ability to play in a couple of midfield roles makes him a positive option.

Cotterill said: "Harry Chapman is another young lad who will fit well into the group. Harry can play as a 10 and in both the wide areas.

"He's a player who gives us flexibility. He's dynamic and has done very well in the Championship previously. We are delighted to have him on board with the other lads in those areas."