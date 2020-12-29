Steve Cotterill: New Shrewsbury signings are imminent

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Daniel Udoh scrambled home a first-half winner in the 1-0 victory over Blackpool to extend Shrewsbury's unbeaten run under the new manager to seven league games - and eight in total, a best league run in more than three years.

Town climbed up 16th and put five points between themselves and the drop zone and, with Salop set to be busy in the January transfer window that opens on Saturday, Cotterill admitted new recruits are on the verge of checking in.

After his side extended their fine run in front of a buoyant and resurgent Montgomery Waters Meadow crowd, when asked if he was close to additions, Cotterill replied: "Yes. There might be a couple of things later in the week where things are sorted and we might have a couple of players training prior to the window because they are allowed to do that.

"Those things have been sorted - the next 24 hours will be interesting for you."

Town delivered just a second home league win of 2020 with a professional display against the in-form Seasiders, who had lost just once in 13 games.

Udoh converted from close range after skipper Ollie Norburn saw his penalty saved seven minutes before half-time.

Cotterill emphasised that the 'outstanding' Norburn gave a captain's performance and was key to the victory in midfield.

The boss said of his side's performance and the Town skipper: "We were a bit indifferent but very good, very organised, didn't give them many looks at our goal or free opportunities.

"My only slight disappointment was Ollie Norburn's penalty didn't go in because I thought he was absolutely outstanding tonight against a very good team by the way.

"Blackpool looked nice and fresh, with a strong bench having been together a little while, and Ollie Norburn 100 per cent was outstanding.

"He didn't lose a tackle, a skirmish, he intercepted balls, he screened off (Gary) Madine excellently when they went direct.

"I just feel slightly sorry for him (for missing), I singled him out in the dressing room, I hope he didn't get too embarrassed by it in front of his team-mates, because he's a real humble lad."

Cotterill admitted that, over the month since his Meadow appointment, he has seen why the midfielder was made club captain and praised the decision from his predecessor Sam Ricketts.

"When I first walked in I wondered why he was selected as captain, because you always do, but over the weeks I've seen why he's captain. It was a good selection by Sam (Ricketts)," he added.

"I saw he captained the team magnificently, I just wished that penalty went in."

The boss said of his match-winner Udoh: "I said to him (Udoh), what he's got to make sure is for all his hard work he's got to make sure he scores a goal.