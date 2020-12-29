Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool: Steve Cotterill isn’t fussed by record as Salop aim to end home hoodoo

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and Aaron Wilbraham the assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town’s ninth attempt at Montgomery Waters Meadow success – and third for the new boss – comes at home to Blackpool tonight, writes Lewis Cox.

Cotterill, unbeaten in six league games in charge of Town, believes his side deserved victories against Accrington Stanley and Charlton, his first two league games in charge, which ended in encouraging draws.

Asked about Town’s bid for a first Meadow league victory yesterday, the boss said: “Any home league win will be a big one.

“What has gone on in the past, all of that, not having won at home, doesn’t affect me because I’ve not been here long enough to have that affect.

“Both of those games at home that we drew, Accrington and Charlton, we deserved to win.

“If we keep our performance levels up then we will win one of those home games sooner or later.

“There’s no added pressure from me. Sometimes you have seasons where you can’t quite get your home form going, you stutter along and end up with a point here and there.

“And on the road you end up picking up three points all the time. Then the next season you get a home like a fortress and can’t win away.

“It’s been a strange year for everybody, managing in Covid is new to me, I’m probably still learning.

“I hadn’t given that (record) a thought, probably because I haven’t had time, probably now you’ve mentioned it I might think about it – but what might make your headlines won’t make mine.”

Town have only lost three of their eight Meadow league clashes, drawing the other five. They are unbeaten in 11 against Blackpool dating back to 1997.

The current unbeaten run of seven league games, boosted by three spectacular wins away at promotion-hunting sides, has seen Cotterill lift Salop to 17th, three points clear of the drop zone.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool are 12th, in the middle of the League One pack, heading into tonight’s clash. The Seasiders have recovered from a slow start and have lost just once in 13 games in all competitions.

But Blackpool were one of 12 teams to go without a contest on Boxing Day, with six games in the divisions falling foul to Covid outbreaks. They have not played since December 19 with Sunderland and Rochdale games dropping to Covid.

Blackpool have needed to contend with breakouts of their own, including regular No.1 goalkeeper Chris Maxwell testing positive, which meant a swift move for emergency loan cover in the shape of Sam Walker from Reading, who will make his debut tonight.

One member of the Shrewsbury ranks who will not be at the Meadow is assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham.

Wilbraham is completing 10 days of self-isolation after his daughter came into contact with somebody showing Covid-19 symptoms. Cotterill’s No.2 missed the win at Doncaster last Tuesday and the Boxing Day draw at Wigan. David Longwell and Brian Jensen have been assisting the Shrews chief.

But Cotterill has kept his former Bristol City striker busy trawling through video footage at home over Christmas.

“He’s had to self-isolate, he had an email from someone who’s been in contact with who had the Covid symptoms where his daughter was, therefore I’ve had to tell Aaron he’s had to stay at home for 10 days,” said the boss.

“That is why he’s been missing, he’s OK. We will bring him back in and test him, all we’re hoping in this period is that he hasn’t contracted it, because then he’ll need further isolation.

“Other than that he’s doing as much as he would be doing, but at home.

“He’s had videos of games, absolutely up to his ears, he’s got a fair bit of homework to get on with!