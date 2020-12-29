Shrewsbury Town confirm positive Covid-19 case

Fans of Shrewsbury Town applaud as the players leave the pitch. (AMA)

The unnamed player will now observe a period of self isolation in accordance with government guidelines and is not involved in tonight's League One fixture with Blackpool.

It is the first positive case of Covid-19 within the playing squad that Town have been hit by this term.

Daniel Udoh and Josh Daniels are in for Steve Cotterill's side against the Seasiders, replacing Leon Clarke, who is on the bench, and Matt Millar, who does not make the squad.