Shrewsbury Town confirm positive Covid-19 case

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that an unnamed member of their playing squad has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fans of Shrewsbury Town applaud as the players leave the pitch. (AMA)
The unnamed player will now observe a period of self isolation in accordance with government guidelines and is not involved in tonight's League One fixture with Blackpool.

It is the first positive case of Covid-19 within the playing squad that Town have been hit by this term.

Daniel Udoh and Josh Daniels are in for Steve Cotterill's side against the Seasiders, replacing Leon Clarke, who is on the bench, and Matt Millar, who does not make the squad.

A Shrewsbury statement read: "The health and safety of all staff members at Shrewsbury Town Football Club is paramount and the Club has taken all necessary steps to protect all where possible. All Covid preventative measures have been adhered to comprehensively in accordance with Government and EFL guidelines."

