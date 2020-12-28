Wigan 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

Matija Sarkic

A little busier than in recent weeks as his run of three clean sheets came to an end. Went right way for the penalty but couldn’t keep it out. Spilled one or two crosses and shots.

Spills 6

Ro-Shaun Williams

Has caught the eye of late, but there were a couple of lapses in concentration at the DW, notably the unfortunate clip on Tom Pearce for Wigan’s penalty. Stepped out well.

Clipped 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Has been excellent since Cotterill’s appointment and impressed again here as the stand-out in Town’s defence. Fine switch led to the goal. A towering display in both boxes.

Strong 7

Aaron Pierre

His late block in added time from Aasgaard was as good as a goal and Cotterill was impressed with how Pierre brought the ball from the back and distributed.

Block 7

Matt Millar

As always, a willing runner up and down the right flank. Had an effort at goal in either half, the latter denied. Found a couple of blind alleys but a good outball.

Running 7

Ollie Norburn

Used the ball well and was disciplined without it. Playing with a confidence to drive with the ball and move it on well. Cotterill wanted him to get forward more.

Energy 6

Josh Vela

Another very impressive midfield display from another player coming into his own under the new boss. Vela seemed to be everywhere and was very good both in and out of possession.

Impressed 7

Charlie Daniels

He has seen the ball more in recent weeks, but created the clear early chance for Clarke and otherwise sent in some fine set-pieces.

Used ball well 6

Jan Zamburek

Big chance for the Czech loan teenager to impress and he caught the manager’s eye with a tireless display on an afternoon where it was tough to impress. Never shied away from the ball and his incisive assist was a beauty.

Fine assist 7

Shaun Whalley

Denied by a decent Jones save before the break, but was full of running. His equaliser, a fourth goal in seven, came after a fine turn and finish.

Deadly 7

Leon Clarke

A first start in two months and he can be pleased. Got into good goalscoring positions, missing the target on a couple of occasions. But looked fit, hungry and busy. Boost.

Misses 6

Substitutes

Daniel Udoh (For clarke, 76)

Little impact 5

Shilow Tracey (for Zamburek, 90)

N/A