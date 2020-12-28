Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has better grasp on squad

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Town chief led his side to a 1-1 draw at Wigan on Saturday, extending his unbeaten League One run to six games since taking over at the end of last month.

Cotterill admitted that, despite an intense run of fixtures in the demanding schedule, it has been difficult for him to assess the packed Salop squad he inherited from Sam Ricketts.

But, having handed a rare opportunity to midfield schemer Jan Zamburek – who popped up with a fine assist for Shaun Whalley’s equaliser – at Wigan, the Shrews chief feels he has a grasp of the quality and depth of his squad ahead of the January transfer window opening on Friday.

“I thought he was good,” Cotterill said of on-loan Brentford teenager Zamburek, who caught the eye in an attacking midfield role. “It’s the same old story, I’ve seen him a few times, and it feels like the I’ve been here a long time because I’m speaking every five minutes, but it has been difficult to look at everybody.

“But I think I’m getting a good grip of perhaps where I am with things now.

“I don’t think there’s too many others that I need to dwell on, if you know what I mean. I think I’m very close to knowing where the squad is now.”

The coming month is likely to be a busy one for Town as the new boss begins to put his stamp on the squad in the continued push clear of relegation concerns.

Cotterill revealed there was a ‘trigger’ decision to be made on Zamburek’s loan. The Czech midfielder had not made the matchday 18 in Cotterill’s previous five league games.

The loan market is likely to be of particular significance to Cotterill.

Town currently have seven players in on loan, with only five permitted in a matchday squad. Third choice goalkeeper Deyan Iliev is likely to return to Arsenal, while Huddersfield youngster Scott High’s future is unclear after he was again omitted from the squad by Cotterill, who may decide to use the loan spots to better effect

Despite impressive outings in the last two games, loanees Zamburek and Shilow Tracey have been used sparingly under the new boss.

There is also a decision to be reached on impressive Australian wing-back Matt Millar, a regular in recent weeks but who is due to return to Newcastle Jets next month for the start of the A-League season – and though Millar is keen to stay, reports in Australia suggest Town have English competition for his signature.

Cotterill, meanwhile, revealed the distribution aspect of his centre-halves’ game pleased him at Wigan.

“What I was impressed with him (Aaron Pierre) and what I want him and Ro-Shaun (Williams) doing more of is stepping in and taking their strikers out of the game,” said Cotterill, whose side host Blackpool tomorrow. “That’s what I really like, we’ve got to get to a stage where teams’ (numbers) nine and 10 get taken off because they are fed up of chasing us when we’ve got the ball.

“That’s where we want to get to but it’s further down the line.

“We’ve worked on lots of things, lots of movements, things from throw-ins, they’ve had it crammed down their necks and had to absorb it all in a short space of time. I’m pleased because they had to use a different type of mentality and strength and they’ve showed it.”