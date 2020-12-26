Wigan 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town and Chris Merrie of Wigan Athletic (AMA) Leon Clarke of Shrewsbury Town and Darnell Johnson of Wigan Athletic (AMA) Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town and Dan Gardner of Wigan Athletic (AMA) Alex Perry of Wigan Athletic and Jan Zamburek of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

Rejuvenated Salop were unable to add to their fine run of three victories and clean sheets on the spin - all against promotion contenders - but ensured they left Wigan with a point for their efforts in a tightly-contested and at times scrappy clash.

Cotterill’s men were the more dangerous for large parts and passed up two gilt-edged first-half chances through the returning Leon Clarke and Whalley in an otherwise uneventful first 45 played on a difficult dry surface.

But the visitors conceded a penalty just 35 seconds into the second half as Ro-Shaun Williams clipped Matty Palmer and Will Keane buried the spot-kick to end Town’s fine recent rearguard record.

Shrewsbury stepped it up in search of a leveller, responding to Cotterill shouts of “what have we got?” from the sidelines, knitting together a fine leveller after Whalley skilfully turned his marker and dispatched a fine finish from surprise starter Jan Zamburek’s glorious pass.

Shrews, who started in 16th and faced struggling opposition for the first time under Cotterill in second-bottom Wigan, asked the more questions in search of a winner but could not force another clear chance.

And it was the plucky hosts, whose young side worked hard throughout, who went closest at the death as, after Keane drilled wide across, substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw a goalbound strike brilliantly blocked by Aaron Pierre.

Salop’s unbeaten of seven league games - six under the new boss - goal on as the resurgence continues and Town remain 16th, two points clear of the drop zone, with two home games against Blackpool and Crewe to come.

Cotterill shuffled his attacking options for Town’s first trip to the DW Stadium since Boxing Day 2017 under Paul Hurst.

Daniel Udoh and Dave Edwards dropped out of forward and No.10 roles and to the bench and were replaced by Clarke and Zamburek.

Inclusion of teenage Czech midfielder Zamburek came as an eyebrow-raiser. The on-loan Brentford 19-year-old had not been involved in any of the new manager’s five previous league matchday squads.

For Zamburek it was a rare and important chance to catch the eye, having only previously played under Cotterill as a makeshift left wing-back in the heavy EFL Trophy defeat to Lincoln.

The silky midfielder had only previously started two league games for Town, the win at AFC Wimbledon - in which he played an hour - and the late 1-1 draw against Burton.

He operated in the advanced midfield role behind Whalley and striker Clarke, who made his return from a hamstring injury from the bench in the midweek win at Doncaster.

Clarke, 35, knows the DW Stadium well after two loan spells with the Latics in 2015 and 2019, where he scored four goals in total.

It was his first start for Town since the 2-1 home defeat to Rochdale under previous boss Sam Ricketts. Clarke appeared as a substitute at Fleetwood shortly afterwards but has been missing with the muscle problem.

The Latics, under the interim leadership of Leam Richardson again after John Sheridan left for third tier rivals Swindon, made one change off the back of securing a point at Fleetwood, the addition of Matty Palmer to help combat the visitors’ midfield of Ollie Norburn and Josh Vela.

Wigan’s form has been sporadic, including a 4-3 win over Accrington and 1-0 success at Sunderland, with a home 5-0 thumping from Rochdale also in the recent mix.

More than 11,000 supporters were inside the stadium last time the clubs met, for the goalless festive draw in 2017, but there were only cardboard cutouts positioned in the far side to greet the players in the eery 25,000-capacity arena.

Following three superb victories and five league fixtures in total under Cotterill, Shrewsbury were facing opposition not inside the league’s top eight for the first time.

The Shrews chief admitted that ‘opening up’ and attacking opposition more regularly will prove a new test for his side, after Salop had defended so excellently in securing three straight clean sheets and nine points against promotion-pushing sides.

Town attempted to make their intentions known early. The visitors forced a corner inside 30 seconds, and Charlie Daniels’ excellent delivery was attacked by Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the ball flashed across goal.

A dry, bobbling pitch did little to help crisp, short, interchangeable football breaking out. Town on occasion looked long towards Clake’s useful aerial ability and Whalley’s willing runs on the last shoulder of the defence.

Zamburek was busy zipping around in an attempt to catch the eye. The youngster was receiving constant coaching from the booming voice of Cotterill, as the boss sat down shortly beneath the press box.

Salop carved out a clear chance seven minutes in and should have taken the lead.

Zamburek spun a ball out to the left flank, appearing to sell Daniels short but the wing-back won his 50-50 challenge and surged forward.

Daniels’ pinpoint low cross dropped to the right man in the box as far as Shrews were concerned. Clarke was totally unmarked but skied his first-time left-footed strike well over from 10 yards out as Cotterill and co raised their arms in frustration.

Openings in front of goal were few and far between in a contest played mostly in the middle third, full of bouncing balls and 50-50 challenges. Town were on a couple of occasions guilty of overhitting passes from wide centre-backs Ro-Shaun Williams and Aaron Pierre in search of attacking runners. Cotterill called to tell his defenders they had more time.

Matija Sarkic, largely a spectator on the back of his three shutouts in recent games, got away with one after dropping a low and seemingly harmless cross from the Wigan right. Latics striker Will Keane looked to pounce on the loose ball but Town’s loan goalkeeper recovered well.

There was little inspiration to separate either side in an uneventful first period that lacked quality and fluidity. Cotterill grew increasingly involved in the dugout as neither side stamped their authority on a scrappy contest.

But both sides had considerable shouts to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

For the hosts, it was the case of fume at the officials for not awarding a penalty as the retreating Clarke clumsily barged into Athletic left-back Tom Pearce, who was about to let fly 10 yards out.

Wigan chief Richardson despaired at the fourth official “I can’t believe what I’ve just seen”.

But Salop forced a second clear chance seconds before the break as a long Pierre pass this time found its target and Whalley scampered into the left side of the box, worked a yard to fire a low effort towards Jamie Jones’ goal but the Wigan goalkeeper got down well to block.

It was a decent stop from the home skipper, as Town’s in-form No.7 caught the strike purely, but the effort was a little too central.

If Cotterill wanted improvements to parts of the first period he will have been disappointed with the opening to the second half.

Just 35 seconds had transpired when left-sided attacker Matty Palmer charged on to a neat ball to the inside left of the Town box before he appeared to have been clipped by the retreating Williams. There were few Shrewsbury complaints even though, on second viewing, contact appeared minimal.

Former Manchester United youngster Keane made no mistake from 12 yards, burying his rising spot-kick in at Sarkic’s left corner for a first goal conceded in three-and-a-half league games.

Cotterill responded with a call of “come on then, let’s see what we’ve got” as his side fell behind to the strugglers - and Town’s response was sharp.

A free-kick was well recycled by Ebanks-Landell and Clarke teed up Millar for a fierce strike that was well saved by Jones, who was easily the busier of the goalkeepers.

Ebanks-Landell got a good flick on the resulting corner, which was expertly gathered by Jones despite a sea of bodies inside the six yard box. Cotterill was unhappy with the lack of white Shrews shirt ready to pounce.

It was not one-way traffic and the talented Kal Naismith kept Sarkic honest with a strike from distance.

There was a clear injection in sharpness to Town’s play, demanded in the passionate cries from Cotterill on the touchline.

Town required some creative inspiration to draw level and provided just that through Zamburek.

The teenager had not hidden despite moments before the break not going his way and made the most of a good position with a key hand in the equaliser.

Ebanks-Landell played a measured ball out from the middle of defence to the right flank and the ball was worked infield to Zamburek, who broke forward from his position on the half-turn and powered towards the Latics penalty box.

The on-loan Brentford schemer lifted his head and spotted a fine, cute pass full of imagination. His sharp, incisive low left-footed pass tasked Whalley to make a diagonal run into the box and the Town man answered the demands.

Whalley still had work to do just inside the box and a superb drop of the shoulder totally out-foxed his defender before the attack composed himself and sent a cool left-footed finish over Jones and into the far corner.

It was a superbly-worked goal for Whalley’s fifth goal of the season, with Cotterill applauding Ebanks-Landell’s early part in the move.

Town tails were up, as was Zamburek’s individually.

A low cross from striker Clarke, who had worked hard and combined with Millar, begged for a touch inside the six yard box - where the striker might have been - but the hosts survived.

Minutes later another move constructed down the right saw Williams’ fine ball flashed wide at the near post by Clarke’s diving header.

Cotterill sent Udoh on for Clarke for Town, who were the side asking all the questions in search of a winner, with the home side struggling for an out-ball at times, with all bodies behind the ball. Shrews’ delivery was just lacking telling accuracy, although Pierre got on the end of a Daniels cross to loop a header at Jones.

Against the run of play the hosts did work a clear chance with a little under five minutes left. Salop failed to clear and Keane, from a tight narrow angle, could only drill wastefully wide across goal.

Town saw more of the ball but it was big defender Pierre who typified recent defensive improvements with a stunning late block to deny sub Aasgaard, a brave block that was an important as a goal, as Town’s new resilience shone through and the unbeaten run was extended.

Teams

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jones ©; James, Johnson, Tilt, Pearce; Merrie, Perry; Gardner (Aasgaard, 87), Naismith (Joseph 77), Palmer (Long, 70); Keane.

Subs not used: Evans, Crankshaw, Obi, Smith.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2):

Sarkic; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Millar, Norburn ©, Vela, C Daniels; Zamburek (Tracey, 90); Whalley, Clarke (Udoh, 76).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Golbourne, Edwards, Pugh, Cummings.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge