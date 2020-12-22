Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town position nothing to celebrate

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Aaron Pierre headed in a second-half winner to secure Town a remarkable third 1-0 win in a row on the road against three of League One's top four sides.

The victory - and a third straight league clean sheet for the first time since Christmas 2017 - lifted Town up to 16th, having been five points adrift of safety in 23rd a little over two weeks ago.

Cotterill said on the stunning turnaround: "It's nothing to celebrate, getting up to 16th, but I have to say that quietly - where I came in we were joint-bottom, so for us to be 16th gives us a little bit of something to build on.

"But it's only 20 points at this moment in time, we need another 30 before where we can have a look at where we're going to be this year.

"I'd like us to be a little better with the ball, but I'm probably expecting too much from them for where they are mentally after what they've been through this season.

"However I think we'll get better in time. I've thanked them for their effort, energy and endeavour which can't be faulted."

The Town chief made a crucial half-time switch, sending on Shilow Tracey for Dave Edwards and changing from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 and the visitors took charge against a fine Doncaster side who caught the eye in the first period and would have gone top with a win.

"We changed to 4-3-3 because I felt it'd be better and give us a chance of winning.

"When we played 3-5-2 we weren't passing it or getting it out up the pitch, that's why I made the change.

"It was nothing personal on Dave Edwards, I wanted a midfield with Shaun Whalley back into it where he'd work the right side of a midfield three.

"That's what I'd seen in the first half. We had to get to half-time to regroup and say what I expected in the second half.

"Shilow went on, took us up the pitch and won us the game - but he's had no football and I felt at the end his legs may be going on him.

"I am sorry to take them off, I feel for them. But I explained it to Shilow that he did a great job, it's a squad game and what comes first for the football club and not any individual, myself included.

Cotterill insisted the hard work continues for his side, who head to second-bottom Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day. Town will be in training on Christmas Day.

Sean Goss, meanwhile, missed the Keepmoat Stadium victory and will be absent for four weeks with a muscle problem.

"I love Christmas. My mum, God bless her she's not around anymore, she always used to make Christmas special when I was a little lad," he added.

"I hope everybody has a good Christmas to all the listeners and readers, I hope they are all keeping safe.

"If you are seeing your families give them a side hug and just be careful.

"That's nice (to have delivered an early present) and they can enjoy their Christmas dinner, that's great.

"When we come away from home we're doing this for all those Shrewsbury fans out there, we've seen what football is without supporters and it's nothing, really.