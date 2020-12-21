Shaun Whalley: Shrewsbury Town can’t let up after two wins

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Whalley bagged the only goal as Town won 1-0 at second-placed Lincoln on Tuesday to follow up Saturday’s stunning victory by the same scoreline at leaders Hull.

The results have breathed new life into struggling Shrewsbury, who had won just one of their opening 13 matches heading into last weekend.

But despite taking eight points from their last four games under new boss Steve Cotterill they remain in the relegation zone and Whalley admits the hard work is only just beginning.

He said: “There has to be more to come from us. We are still in the relegation zone.

“I know we have just beaten the top two but it is only six points and we have to keep going.

“It is nice to beat first and second but we need to get out of the relegation zone so we can start looking up and stop worrying about what is going on at the bottom.

“Is confidence coming back? I can’t speak for the other lads but personally, yes.

“We just have to go into these games and work as hard as we can. These are big positives but we have to keep building on it.”

Whalley’s 38th minute goal at Sincil Bank was his fourth of the season and came after good work with strike partner Daniel Udoh.

The 33-year-old took his time before sending a cool finish beyond goalkeeper Alex Palmer and later joked: “It’s called composure! All the top strikers have it!”

“Me and Dan were stood off the centre-halves and I could see one of them was going to play it but he didn’t really hit it.

“I went and pressed him, Udoh tackled him and then I was through. I just put it in the net really.

“It wasn’t just me who won the match. It was all the lads, the lads who came on too. Everyone worked so hard to keep a clean sheet and full credit to them.

“It’s brilliant. I know Sunderland won there 4-0 on Saturday but Lincoln will be a tough place for any team to go.

“They are a really good side and play some good football at times but luckily it was our night.

“It’s been really good since the manager has come in. I think you can see that by us beating first and second in consecutive games.