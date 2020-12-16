Shrewsbury Town's clash with Sunderland postponed

A general view of the Montgomery Waters Meadow home stadium of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Black Cats have suspended their next three fixtures and a revised date for the Montgomery Waters Meadow clash will be confirmed in due course.

Sunderland had one senior player test positive on Monday, and another round of testing saw four further cases of coronavirus confirmed.

They have closed the Academy of Light for 10 days to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Sunderland's chief executive officer James Rodwell said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have informed the EFL that we are unable to play our next three league fixtures.

"The welfare of our players, staff and opponents remains the number one priority and following detailed conversations with the relevant authorities, we have also taken the responsible decision to close the Academy of Light for a 10-day period.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish all of those affected a swift and complete recovery.”

The postponement means Town are set for a free weekend after 1-0 victories at high-flying sides Lincoln and Hull.