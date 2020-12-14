Hull City 0 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA)

Matija Sarkic

Forgiven for expecting his busiest afternoon of the season, but instead was totally untested as Hull failed to register a shot on target.

Untested 7

Ro-shaun Williams

A defensive leader despite his tender years. Heard geeing the troops throughout. Crucial blocks, interceptions and clearances. Will improve further under new boss.

Leader 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Really stepped it up after a tough time of it this term. Delivered without doubt his best display of the season with countless clearances.

Rejuvenated 8

Aaron Pierre

Like Ebanks-Landell, Pierre really stepped to the fore and looked like his old self. The big defender refused to give an inch in every ball that came his way.

Reinvigorated 8

Matt Millar

Has had games where he has been more involved, but the Aussie was still effective down his flank, causing problems.

Powerful 7

Josh Vela

Looks reborn in midfield under Cotterill. A third very impressive midfield display in three league games. Great energy and tempo. The player Ricketts promised.

Impressing 8

Ollie Norburn

Brilliant to see the skipper playing with his head up, chest out and positively with no fear. He is much better for it and so are Town. Makes a real difference.

Confidence 8

Charlie Daniels

Another glimpse to the genuine quality he brings on the ball. What a superb dinked finish it was for the important goal. Good energy levels.

Quality 8

Sean Goss

Town’s story of the season. Totally frozen out under Sam Ricketts, but here he is leading the way in midfield, helping Town win at the leaders in a more unfamiliar advanced role.

U-turn 8

Shaun Whalley

Not his busiest afternoon, but always a threat with his direct running. Tired after a big shift.

Sharp 7

Daniel Udoh

Arguably his best display in a Town shirt. Brilliant hold-up play and link play. Had everything other than a goal. Excellent. Hopefully the start of more to come.

Exceptional 8

Substitutes

Marc Pugh (for Whalley, 69)

Much-needed fresh legs up top late on.

Lively 6

Dave Edwards (for Goss, 81)

Won some big headers at the death.

Cover 6

Shilow Tracey (for udoh, 90)

N/A