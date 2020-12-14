Hull City 0 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

Matija Sarkic
Forgiven for expecting his busiest afternoon of the season, but instead was totally untested as Hull failed to register a shot on target.
Untested 7
Ro-shaun Williams
A defensive leader despite his tender years. Heard geeing the troops throughout. Crucial blocks, interceptions and clearances. Will improve further under new boss.
Leader 8
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Really stepped it up after a tough time of it this term. Delivered without doubt his best display of the season with countless clearances.
Rejuvenated 8
Aaron Pierre
Like Ebanks-Landell, Pierre really stepped to the fore and looked like his old self. The big defender refused to give an inch in every ball that came his way.
Reinvigorated 8
Matt Millar
Has had games where he has been more involved, but the Aussie was still effective down his flank, causing problems.
Powerful 7
Josh Vela
Looks reborn in midfield under Cotterill. A third very impressive midfield display in three league games. Great energy and tempo. The player Ricketts promised.
Impressing 8
Ollie Norburn
Brilliant to see the skipper playing with his head up, chest out and positively with no fear. He is much better for it and so are Town. Makes a real difference.
Confidence 8
Charlie Daniels
Another glimpse to the genuine quality he brings on the ball. What a superb dinked finish it was for the important goal. Good energy levels.
Quality 8
Sean Goss
Town’s story of the season. Totally frozen out under Sam Ricketts, but here he is leading the way in midfield, helping Town win at the leaders in a more unfamiliar advanced role.
U-turn 8
Shaun Whalley
Not his busiest afternoon, but always a threat with his direct running. Tired after a big shift.
Sharp 7
Daniel Udoh
Arguably his best display in a Town shirt. Brilliant hold-up play and link play. Had everything other than a goal. Excellent. Hopefully the start of more to come.
Exceptional 8
Substitutes
Marc Pugh (for Whalley, 69)
Much-needed fresh legs up top late on.
Lively 6
Dave Edwards (for Goss, 81)
Won some big headers at the death.
Cover 6
Shilow Tracey (for udoh, 90)
N/A
Subs not used: Burgoyne, Golbourne, J Daniels, Cummings.