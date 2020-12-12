Steve Cotterill: I thanked Shrewsbury Town players and staff following victory over Hull

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Town boss secured a big first league win in charge while remaining unbeaten as his side secured a resilient 1-0 victory in Humberside thanks to Charlie Daniels' classy first-half winner.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow boss said the success, which moves his relegation-battling side up one place to 22nd, was the result of high intensity preparation in training after Cotterill was able to name a much-changed side in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Town were good value for their victory limiting the hosts, relegated from the Championship last season, to no shots on target and Cotterill was quick to praise his ranks at full-time.

Cotterill said: "All of the staff, players, all players that haven't played, everybody, I thanked them for their efforts this week because it's been a whirlwind two weeks for me.

"There isn't any time to take a breath so I thanked them then, which I think is important under all the emotions that'll be flying around at this moment.

"But it's also important that we keep ourselves on an even keel."

Town were led by a tireless display by frontman Daniel Udoh, one of several Shrewsbury players who put in by some distance their best display of the season. Cotterill thought the former AFC Telford man was 'first class'.

"He was absolutely first class today, Dan, absolutely first class," the boss added. "I singled him out in the dressing room and thanked everybody for their efforts.

Town built on points against Accrington and Charlton with the victory at leaders Hull, which comes amid a daunting run of league fixtures that next takes Salop to second-placed Lincoln on Tuesday before tussles with Sunderland and Doncaster.

But the victory is ends a run of 10 league games without a win and clean sheet as Town continue their resurgence out of the mire.

Cotterill continued: "We were looking forward to the game coming up here, having that clear week helped us a lot, resting a few lads. It was a good performance from the boys today.

"We changed the system a little bit, on about 77 minutes, that slight tweak helped us. For Hull City not to get an effort on target we're absolutely delighted with that.

"I just think we can be a little bit better on turnover because I thought there were some golden opportunities to add to our first goal today.

"We upped the tempo in the training, which was important I feel. And there's just been a little bit of a different look in their eye since Tuesday.