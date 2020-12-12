Hull City 0 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA) Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA) Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town and Jacob Greaves of Hull City. (AMA) Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Reece Burke of Hull City. (AMA) Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA)

Town turned the form book on its head, ending a run of 10 league games without a win, with a brilliant three points secured through a disciplined, resilient display and fantastic performances across the pitch.

The victory comes as the new Town boss’ first in League One at the third attempt as he remains unbeaten in the league with a victory that lifts them one place to 22nd.

Shrewsbury delivered on Cotterill’s promise to hurt the high-flying leaders. Salop caught their hosts cold and attacked from the off, left wing-back Daniels’ impudent chip handing the visitors a lead they deserved on 27 minutes and Town were very rarely threatened in response.

They were resilient, organised and worked extremely hard. They repelled everything Hull - with an embarrassment of attacking riches for League One - had to offer for just a second league win in 16 this season.

To a man Cotterill’s men were tireless and well worth their victory. Greg Docherty and George Honeyman lifted second-half efforts over for Hull, but those moments were few and far between as Shrewsbury, across the defence, midfield and forward lines, put in a display to be remembered with a first win in Hull since 1997.

Several players gave their best performances of the season. The likes of Sean Goss and Daniel Udoh look reborn while Town’s back three gave an outstanding rearguard display.

Town players’ cheers and celebrations between each other were telling towards the death and at full-time. It showed a togetherness and determination to lift the club out of the mire.

Everyone of a blue and amber persuasion will hope the victory, to build on impressive draws against Accrington and Charlton, can prove a turning point for the club as they battle to close the gap to safety in the third tier.

A challenging fixture list and extremely tough battles lay ahead but Town will head into the clashes full of confidence having proven too strong and too resilient for the league leaders,

Cotterill admitted after Tuesday’s EFL Trophy exit that the heavy defeat confirmed he was ‘on the right lines’ with his league selections.

And the boss reverted to a side resembling the XI he selected in his two previous league games in charge, encouraging draws against Accrington and Charlton.

Goss continued his resurgence under Cotterill in midfield alongside Ollie Norburn and Josh Vela slightly in midfield behind forward Daniel Udoh and Shaun Whalley.

Goss took a slightly more unfamiliar attacking midfield role, behind the forward pair.

Shilow Tracey was rewarded for his goal in the 4-1 defeat to Lincoln in midweek with a place on the bench at the KCOM.

A trio of former Salop loanees were involved for the hosts, with Greg Docherty in Grant McCann’s midfield and Josh Emmanual at right-back. Tom Eaves was named on the bench.

Defender Reece Burke replaced the injured Alfie Jones. Burke scored an extra time winner for West Ham against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in 2017/18.

The Tigers have been the early League One pace-setters after their relegation from the second tier last term. McCann had led his side to 11 wins from 15 and they were unbeaten in five - with four wins - heading into Town’s visit.

No supporters greeted either side in the 25,500 arena, with Hull in tier three of the coronavirus restrictions. It was just Shrews’ second visit to the stadium, after they made the trip in March 2003 - shortly after it opened a few months earlier - the last time the clubs met.

Town were winless in seven against Hull, dating back to the end of 1999. The Tigers have enjoyed some halcyon days since, including three promotions to the Premier League.

Cotterill will have been hoping to see more early signs that his players are taking on information and saw his side compete well against the high-flyers in the opening exchanges.

Hull struggled to work any sort of rhythm inside the first 10 minutes, a hopeful penalty appeal for a handball by Ro-Shaun Williams the best they mustered inside the Town box.

A low shot from the left foot of ex-Town man Emmanuel was flashed just wide of Matija Sarkic’s right post in the game’s first effort.

But signs were there that the Tigers struggled to settle. Town were sharply into their harrying, affording their hosts no time on the ball and passes failed to find black-and-oranged shirted team-mates.

Whalley and Udoh worked busily to ensure youthful defensive pairing of Jacob Greaves and Burke remained on edge as the leaders looked uncomfortable.

Town pressed and Goss, from his offensive position, won a foul on the edge of the box, almost directly central. Goss sent his left-footed free-kick straight into the midriff of grateful keeper Matt Ingram.

Salop went mightily close to leading after 16 minutes. Whalley darted into the left side of the box and his low cut-back was expertly dummied by Goss for Norburn, whose strike from outside the box hit a defender and then flicked the right post on its way narrowly wide.

Town tails were up and Daniels sent an inviting low cross-shot wide across Ingram’s goal from the left.

Shrewsbury were sharper all over the pitch, personified as Matt Millar was too quick for Callum Elder down the right flank. Udoh had started the game well, as had skipper Ollie Norburn, with Williams calm in defence.

And, on 27 minutes, the visitors made the breakthrough they deserved.

Bizarrely, left wing-back Daniels was shown a yellow card by referee Andy Haines for what the official perceived to be time-wasting over a throw-in seconds before he gave his side the lead.

Udoh deserved real credit for the assist, holding off his defender and flicking into the path of Daniels, who had escaped untracked into the left side of the box.

Ingram came out to narrow the gap but was powerless to stop the former Bournemouth defender’s impudent chipped finish over the flailing keeper.

It was a goal celebrated richly and the least Cotterill’s men deserved.

Town’s first half was summarised perfectly as pressure snuffed out a faint Hull attack, before Whalley looked forward quickly to release Udoh, the striker panicking the Tigers’ backline. The move brought applause from skipper Norburn to the troops.

Hull began to see more of the ball as the first half ended but did little to trouble Shrews’ rearguard. Greaves’ header from a free-kick given away by Aaron Pierre was the closest they came to equalising, as Sarkic watched the effort fly past his left post.

Town went in ahead at the break after one of the most impressive 45 minutes of the season, but knew there was still work to be done.

The hosts showed signs of more alert attacking play at the beginning of the second period. A foul from Ethan Ebanks-Landell some him join Pierre in the referee’s book.

McCann’s side continued trying to play out from keeper Ingram and continued to look shaky.

Just after Pierre had threatened to get on the end of a couple of Town free-kicks, the Tigers again gifted Whalley the ball playing out of defence, a theme that continued.

Town remained a threat in and around the City box as Millar was just unable to time his back-post lead to meet Daniels’ hung cross.

A neatly-worked corner forced Hull’s best chance, a near-post touch set up Docherty but the former Shrews favourite could only send his half-volley over from 10 yards.

McCann rang the changes on the hour, sending on Eaves and highly-rated Keane Lewis-Potter in search of a leveller.

Hull were in charge of possession but were doing little with it as Town’s resilient back three, marshalled by excellent performances in Town’s central midfield. Salop’s back three stood big and strong to everything thrown their way.

Cotterill sent on the fresh legs of Marc Pugh for a tiring Whalley and the visitors were unable to make an enticing overlap pay after more hard running from the tireless Udoh.

Shrews continued to head and kick clear everything Hull tossed into the box, banishing memories of the recent trip to Ipswich where they gave away a long-held lead with careless defending.

This time, though, the clearances were assured. The back three repelled everything Hull threw their way.

Dave Edwards was introduced for the excellent Goss as Town went about making the final, telling clearances.

Town continued to defend manfully, cheering their colleagues on as each block and clearance was made.

Only Honeyman was able to steal a couple of yards with three minutes left but he could only lift his effort over.

The final whistle was greeted with relieved and passionate cheers between visiting players who knew they had sprung a surprise but delivered on their manager’s promise and knew the magnitude of their victory.

Teams

Hull City (4-3-3):

Ingram; Emmanuel (Coyle, 79), Burke, Greaves, Elder; Smallwood © (Lewis-Potter, 62), Honeyman, Docherty; Wilks, Magennis, Adelakun (Eaves, 62).

Subs not used: Cartwright (gk), Batty, McLoughlin, Slater.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2):

Sarkic; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Millar, Norburn (c), Vela, C Daniels; Goss (Edwards, 81); Whalley (Pugh, 69), Udoh (Tracey, 90).

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), Golbourne, J Daniels, Cummings.

Referee: Andy Haines