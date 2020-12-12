£37k bonus for Shrewsbury Town FA Cup clash

A general view of the Montgomery Waters Meadow home stadium of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The clash with the Premier League side at St Mary’s has been confirmed for 8pm on Saturday, January 9.

It will be broadcast live on BT Sport Extra 2.

The cash boost for Town comes after winning 2-0 at Cambridge in the first round, and then running out 1-0 victors at home against non-league Oxford City in the second round.

Steve Cotterill’s charges are also in line to receive at least £20,500 from the FA Prize Fund.

If the League One outfit pull off an upset win over the Saints, they will get £61,500.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ clash with Crystal Palace at Molineux will kick off at 7.45pm on Friday, January 8 and is also on BT Sport Extra 2.