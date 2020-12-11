Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill out to shock leaders

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Second-bottom Town are unbeaten with two league draws under Cotterill while the Tigers lead the way with 11 wins after 15 games.

But Cotterill, whose side are without a league win in 10 dating back to October before his appointment, is only interested in ways his team can spring what would be a big upset.

Asked how he can provide his players with confidence to turn the form book on its head, Cotterill said: “Hopefully by your preparation. We’ve got to find out what potentially is the opposition’s weaknesses and build our game around it.

“Years ago when I started management it would be about stopping the opposition all the time, ‘you’ve always got to stop the opposition’.

“You can (prepare to) stop the opposition and concede a goal in the first minute, what are you going to do for the other 89 minutes? How are you going to score? All you’ve done is taught them how to stop the opposition.

“It’s got to be about us getting a little philosophy. The longer I’m at this football club it’ll come out, personnel will change, I think it’s ‘how are we going to play?’

“What happens when we get the ball? We’ve got to take care of it, at times it’ll have to go back to front, we’ll have to clear our lines, all those horrible things, but it’s about how can I make these players play and look better?”