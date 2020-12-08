Steve Cotterill urges Shrewsbury Town loanee Matt Millar to keep on learning

Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Aussie Millar, 24, has been a big hit with Shrewsbury Town supporters since checking in on loan from A-League side Newcastle Jets under previous boss Sam Ricketts.

The powerful right-sided player has already netted twice and gone close on several further occasions, though new boss Cotterill admitted he may have to put the reins on the defender, who he says cannot always score a goal.

Millar's initial loan deal is until January, when the Australian top flight season gets under way. Suggestion from Australia was that Shrewsbury had only until December 1 to trigger their option to sign Millar permanently, and though Cotterill said he was not sure that was the case, he would need games in December to assess the defender.

"He's a good athlete, and has done better with his crossing than what I've (previously) seen," said Cotterill, who is unbeaten in three games in charge.

"He needs to understand the game more but that will come with time. At the moment he wants to score a goal whereas you can't always score a goal from that position.

"Sometimes he turns up somewhere and you think 'my god how has he got there?'

"That's his youthfulness, you'll see that. We'll have teams pinned in and he wants to go and get a goal.

"I don't mind up gambling and doing that. With the work we've done, the progression will get to that, but what he can't do, or any other wing-back, is run us off shape too much so we get counter-attacked.

Cotterill will lead a much-changed Town side in tonight's EFL Trophy second round knockout tie against Lincoln at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

"I just need to look at him longer, that's where it is. I've been here a week and he's played one game," Cotterill said prior to the draw against Charlton.

"It doesn't matter if there has been any agreement, whether it be on paper – and I don't think there is one, there might be, I don't know.

"The player has got to be right. I'm going to need this month to look at him. The transfer window's not open anyway. Even if I make my decision now, what happens if I change my mind in three weeks?