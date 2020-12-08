Shaun Whalley: I am playing some of my best stuff for Shrewsbury Town

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town

The popular Town flyer turned 33 in August and recently marked his 200th game in blue and amber by scoring a fine goal at MK Dons, following it up with a stunning free-kick at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Whalley has been used as a frontman by new boss Steve Cotterill and believes the form he has shown this season is as good as he has shown in his six seasons at Salop.

“I do want to stay at Shrewsbury for as long as I can. I feel fit and I’m sure everyone will agree this season I’m playing some of the best football I’ve played since I’ve been here,” Whalley said. “I can’t see why I can’t keep playing and doing well for Shrewsbury. It was nice the other night (against Accrington).

“I love scoring goals, I just want to keep doing the best I can.”

Whalley, who is likely to be rested for tonight’s EFL Trophy tie against Lincoln, added on the impact under Cotterill: “Yes (we feel a lift). He’s done a lot of work with us but it has been hard, with two games in quick succession and the same on Saturday. He is getting his message across and I’m sure he will even more.”