Squad capable of finishing in League One's top half – former Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Former boss Sam Ricketts believes he has left behind a squad capable of a top-half finish as he reflected on key injuries and refereeing decisions hindering his Shrewsbury Town progress.

Former Town boss Sam Ricketts during his last game for the club at MK Dons (AMA)
Ricketts was sacked from Montgomery Waters Meadow at the end of November and has since been replaced by Steve Cotterill. The former Wolves and Telford defender spent just shy of two years in charge of Town, guiding them to 18th and 15th-placed finishes as well as two runs to the FA Cup fourth round.

Town had just one win from 13 League One games this season when Ricketts departed, finding themselves in the bottom four. They had given up leads in their final three games under the boss against Swindon, Ipswich and MK Dons.

But Ricketts, via a statement from the League Managers Association, said he felt the squad he assembled would be capable of rising into the top half, once injuries healed and officials' decisions went in Town's favour.

"I would like to start by saying it was a privilege to manage Shrewsbury Town for nearly 2 years. The trust shown in me by chairman Roland Wycherley will never be forgotten," Ricketts' statement read.

"Unfortunately, this season we haven’t been able to match our league form of last season where we finished with the second highest League finish for 30 years. However, I do believe the current squad, which we assembled over the last two years is capable of a top half finish when everyone is fit and available.

"This season we have been severely hampered by injuries to key players and we have been on the wrong end of some key decisions which I feel hindered our continued progress."

Ricketts had to contend with up to 10 players missing with injuries at the start of the season.

He added: "I leave the club with so many great memories especially our two amazing FA Cup campaigns. The first when we beat both Stoke before almost beating Wolves in front of our own fans to take them to a replay at Molineux. The second, when we took on and almost beat Premier League, Champions League and World Champions Liverpool to earn a replay at Anfield.

"Finally, I’d like to thank Brian Caldwell, Jayne Bebb, all the club staff, my backroom staff and of course my players for their hard work. Last, but certainly not least, the supporters who were supporting Shrewsbury Town long before I arrived and will continue to do so long after I have left. Thank you for your support and I wish you all the best for the future."

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

