Shrewsbury Town 1 Charlton 1 - Player ratings

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town shoots at goal. (AMA)

Matija Sarkic

The goalkeeper continues to improve on his burgeoning reputation. Extremely positive when coming for high balls. No chance with unlucky defection. Surprisingly untested.

Composed 6

Ro-Shaun Williams

Was the better of Town’s back three, who improved on recent performances as a trio. Made some crucial interceptions early on with Charlton on top.

Interceptions 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

A welcome boost to have Ebanks-Landell back from a head injury. Won his headers well for the most part. Unlucky with goal deflection.

Unlucky 6

Aaron Pierre

Barring a couple of momentary lapses in communication, Pierre did well. Headed a great early chance over for Salop.

Chance 6

Matt Millar

Continues to catch the eye. His physique and energy in flying down the right flank has been a real feature of Town’s recent games. Some decent crosses.

Effective 7

Ollie Norburn

Never shies away from the ball and tries to get his team playing. Not high on confidence, but some decent short passes. Unlucky with late rocket before key penalty.

Nerve 6

Josh Vela

Followed up a fine performance on Wednesday with another here in a deeper role. Superb use of the ball and his energy and willingness to drive is increasing.

Impressed 7

Charlie Daniels

Gets forward into promising positions and is regularly an outlet for Town on the left. Some good delivery from open and dead balls.

Attacking 6

Marc Pugh

Back in the side, as a No.10, with a quieter display than bright recent performances, but he remains a threat. Dragged low shot wide.

Tired 6

Daniel Udoh

A lot of chasing for his side. Gave away a few fouls and offside on a couple of occasions. No chances on goal.

Runner 6

Shaun Whalley

Quieter after some good recent displays. Some good delivery, lacked decision at times,

Overdid it 6

Substitutes

Dave Edwards (for pugh, 65)

Did very well to win spot-kick.

Penalty 6

Jason Cummings (for Udoh, 72)

Good low strike deflected just wide.

Close 6

Josh Daniels (for Millar, 77)

A lively cameo.

Busy 6