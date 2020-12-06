Ollie Norburn reveals late change of direction helped him secure Shrewsbury Town a much-deserved point against Charlton

Ollie Norburn celebrated by kissing a new tattoo in memory of his late son Louie before pointing to the sky (AMA)

The Town skipper netted his second goal of the season – both from the penalty spot – to haul Steve Cotterill's side level in the fifth minute of stoppage time against the Addicks.

A point was the least the home side deserved as Town, playing in front of supporters at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the second time in a week, again appeared to take another step forward under the new boss.

Norburn revealed he broke his long tradition of not changing his mind on where to place the spot-kick, which he buried low to Ben Amos' left with the visiting keeper diving to the opposite direction after Town sub Dave Edwards won the dramatic penalty for a foul by Chris Gunter.

"I always know in my head which way I'm going to go and probably for the first time since I've had a penalty I changed my mind last minute," Norburn said.

"I saw the keeper make a step to his left so I knew he was pushing off his left foot to go right, which was where I was initially going.

"So I changed my mind, as I turned and ran towards the goal, which is the first time I've done that, and went the other way.

"I've not hit it the sweetest but I've sent him the wrong way."

Norburn celebrated his late equaliser by kissing a new tattoo in memory of his late newborn son Louie as well as pointing towards the sky.

He added on the emotional strike: "I've had a tattoo of my little man on my wrist, so i gave that a little kiss and that's what I'll be doing from now on with my celebrations. Hopefully there are more."

A seventh league game in 15 involving Shrewsbury this season featured a stoppage time goal. Four have gone against Town and three in their favour.

New boss Cotterill remains unbeaten in three but Salop's winless league run extended to 10 games, now without a win in eight home league games to start the season, a new unwanted club record.

But Norburn's timely effort stopped Town from ending the day rock-bottom of League One.

He said: "There's a slight bit of disappointment in there. Overall I think we deserved to come away with a win.

"But it was nice to have it the other way around for once, and us getting a last minute equaliser.

"There are plenty of positives up against a team at the right end of the table going for promotion and I think we more than matched them.

"We didn't let our heads go down, kept on going, kept plugging away and got our rewards in the end. There were a few scrambles, the keeper made a great save from me on the edge of the box and then the penalty, on another day we could be coming away with three points. We take the point, keep plugging away and hopefully things start to turn around."