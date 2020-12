The Addicks looked set to be heading for a slightly fortuitous three points at the Meadow following Ethan Ebanks-Landell's own goal, but Town earned a deserved point late on after Ollie Norburn fired home from the spot following a foul on Dave Edwards.

A socially distanced crowd watched on at the Meadow as Steve Cotterill's side put in a good performance against the Londoners, see what they had to say about it immediately after the final whistle.