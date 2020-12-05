Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town have come so far in a week

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Ollie Norburn's 95th-minute penalty meant it was Shrewsbury who were this time celebrating added time drama at Montgomery Waters Meadow, after they were pegged back by Accrington Stanley in midweek.

Cotterill's men were easily value for the point they so dramatically earned late on, after Town defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell unfortunately deflected Ben Watson's shot into his own net on 71 minutes.

Shrewsbury, backed by up to 2,000 fans in a good Meadow atmosphere, were twice denied by the woodwork after the break while Addicks goalkeeper Ben Amos made two superb saves.

Shrewsbury remain 23rd in League One - where a defeat would've seen them sink to bottom - and without a win in 10 in the league but encouragement has been taken in the clear progress evident under Cotterill.

"I think we did enough in the last 20 minutes to win the game," Cotterill said.

"We had better chances, more (shots) on target. I thought we deserved to win the game in the end.

"It was our third game in six days and it looked a little bit like that. They had an extra day in between. The turnaround has been incredibly tight.

"I hope the players realise how far they've come in the past week.

"It's been incredibly difficult, a lot crammed in in a short space of time, in the end there I thought we did enough to win the game.

"We had some great chances, a great couple of saves from their goalkeeper, who is a top class keeper, one of the best in this league. That would go past a few in this league.

"I said today if we get done with a goal it'd probably be on a counter-attack.

"And their subs came on and had a big impact in the game. I'm still getting to know what we've got and our boys up to speed. I've got an opportunity on Tuesday (Papa John's Trophy v Lincoln) to have a look at quite a few other lads that haven't had a game."

Cotterill, who is unbeaten with an FA Cup win and two draws from his first three games in charge, praised his side's spirit to push for an important leveller late on.

Town played their third game inside a week and are embarking on a run, beginning with Charlton, that sees them face four of the top seven and five of the top 10.

"If you can't win then don't get beat. If you go behind keep playing right until the final whistle, which is why we got our rewards today," the boss said.

"We just had that bit of noise (from the fans) when we are pushing and probing that gives our lads that little bit of encouragement to give more. They were a big help for us late in the game."

It was skipper Norburn, whose long-range strike had just been superbly saved by Amos, who held his nerve from 12 yards to seal an important point.

Sub Dave Edwards did well to win the penalty, powering on to a bouncing ball inside the box before he was dragged back by Chris Gunter.

"Ollie's a terrific lad, he's been top class since I came through the door," Cotterill added. "I had a chat early on about the captaincy, where he was, we had a great chat. He's a great lad. We've got some really good lads.

"We'll get better with the ball as time goes on.

"We played against Accrington who won again today and even if they win two of their three games in hand they go second, and Charlton who were fourth today.