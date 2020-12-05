Shrewsbury Town 1 Charlton 1 - Report

Marc Pugh of Shrewsbury Town and Darren Pratley of Charlton Athletic. (AMA) Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Marc Pugh of Shrewsbury Town and Darren Pratley of Charlton Athletic. (AMA) Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Jason Pearce of Charlton Athletic. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town shoots at goal. (AMA) Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town and Alex Gilbey of Charlton Athletic. (AMA) Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot. (AMA) Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot. (AMA)

Norburn’s big moment deep into stoppage time helped keep Steve Cotterill’s side from the bottom of the pile in League One.

Town were well worth a share of the spoils in a contest in which they gave as good as they got against the high-flying visitors.

But, after defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell had deflected in Ben Watson’s strike with 19 minutes left, it looked like another tough one for Salop to take with fortune going against them.

Cotterill’s men had twice been denied by the woodwork in the second half, while Jason Cummings and Norburn drew fine saves from the busy Ben Amos.

Just as it looked as if Shrewsbury would be left licking their wounds and six points adrift of safety, Dave Edwards was pulled back by his former Wales colleague Chris Gunter for a stonewall spot-kick, which Norburn buried with aplomb.

It was another much-improved performance under Cotterill, building on the point collected against Accrington in midweek, where Town again encouraged supporters in the stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Cotterill said on Wednesday, after Stanley had pegged Shrews back from the penalty spot in added time, that his side’s time would come late in games and that proved the case.

Town remain winless and without a clean sheet in 10 league games which leaves them five points from safety but there will be more optimism flowing through Shrewsbury fans after a late goal this time went in their favour.

Cotterill made just two changes for his second league game in front of the returning Shrewsbury fans in four days.

Ebanks-Landell returned to a more familiar looking back three, having overcome the head injury sustained against Oxford City in the FA Cup last Sunday.

He replaced Brad Walker in defence. Walker hobbled out of Wednesday’s draw against Accrington Stanley with an ankle injury that saw him wearing a protective boot and using crutches at the Meadow.

Marc Pugh returned for Sean Goss, who is working his way back to full match sharpness having been offered a U-turn on his Salop career by Cotterill.

Wednesday’s draw - where Town threw away points for the fourth time in added time this season - left Shrewsbury winless in nine league games bidding to avoid equalling the run embarked on by former boss Sam Ricketts between Boxing Day 2019 and late February before lockdown.

But Ricketts’ replacement Cotterill took real encouragement from his side’s second-half display against in-form Stanley, where Shrewsbury were deserving of the victory that Shaun Whalley’s late stunner almost gave them.

Visitors Charlton suffered a similarly frustrating midweek finale, surprisingly falling to a 1-0 home defeat to MK Dons.

Lee Bowyer acted on the back of the reverse, making five changes to his side, including bringing in powerful forward Chuks Aneke and on-loan Chelsea left-back Ian Maasten from a one-match ban.

The visitors boasted the experience of the likes of Gunter, Darren Pratley and Ben Watson in their XI.

The Addicks began the day fourth, with the second-best away record in League One this season with five wins from eight.

The Town faithful were making up for lost time in their support for the players in blue and amber ahead of kick-off. Fans flitted through their songbook as they provided an atmosphere that had been sadly missing for many months.

Charlton’s lightning left-back Maasten, 18, a Dutch under-18 international, showed a glimpse of his attacking intent in the early exchanges, zipping past Matt Millar and Norburn but his cross was too strong.

The visitors shaded the opening stages in terms of possession but there was precious little to write home about in either penalty box.

Town looked for Udoh’s willing runs on a couple of occasions but the frontman was flagged offside. A loose clearance from keeper Ben Amos almost dropped Pugh’s way but the Shrews man could not control.

Breaks in play as time was spent finding a sanitised football to use did little to help the game’s momentum.

But Charlton began turning the screw as Maasten’s near-post drive was well blocked by Ro-Shaun Williams after Aaron Pierre and Millar collided.

Big frontman Aneke was causing problems and he glanced the game’s best chance wide across the stationary Matija Sarkic’s goal after a neat Alex Gilbey cross from the left.

Having almost fallen behind, drawing a rallying cry from those in the stands, Cotterill’s men started to find their feet.

Whalley’s cross was a little overhit for the onrushing Charlie Daniels before a Whalley corner from the left brought a gilt-edged chance.

The excellent delivery was met by Pierre’s powerful run into the six yard box but the Shrews defender, such a threat from set-pieces, could only direct his close-range header over.

Town grew in confidence, with Norburn making darting runs and Josh Vela switching play accurately. Whalley’s stretched volley, following a deft touch, managed to clear the empty DM Recruitment away Stand.

Charlton’s early fizz had ebbed away and the Addicks struggled to land blows on the Town’s defence, who were being coached by Cotterill throughout.

An Aneke strike from the left side of the box that rose into the midriff of Sarkic was about all they mustered.

Town, meanwhile, ended the half the stronger side. Millar’s rising shot was claimed by Amos at the second attempt before a sharp Pugh effort from Vela’s cross was deflected behind.

There was precious little to separate the sides as the second period failed to ignore on a bitterly cold December afternoon, where home fans kept warm with festive renditions of ‘12 Grandisons’.

Bowyer was left infuriated with officials with his side keen to play on as Vela was pulled up and booked for a late foul on Aneke, who the Addicks felt was being offered little protection.

Powerful athlete Millar continued to prove a thorn in Charlton’s side. First the Aussie sent a near post header from Whalley’s corner wide, before he found the woodwork with his side’s best effort.

After some tireless Udoh running, Millar checked on to his weaker left foot and lofted a curled effort towards the opposite top corner that appeared to catch Amos out as it kissed the crossbar on its way over.

Gilbey curled wide from distance for the visitors, who sent on Albie Morgan and Jonny Williams in search of some creativity.

But Shrewsbury continued in the ascendency and Pugh dragged a finish disappointingly wide from 20 yards after a neat ball from former Bournemouth team-mate Daniels. Pugh opted to ignore Millar’s overlapping run.

Addicks sub Omar Bogle made a telling contribution after coming on, setting Gunter away down the right.

The experienced Wales international cut a clever low cross back to the edge of the box that was met by Watson, whose low first-time strike looked to be heading towards Sarkic’s left-hand post before Ebanks-Landell’s unfortunate intervention, which totally wrong-footed the keeper before rolling into the net.

The goal was cruel on the hosts, who had given as good as they had got and more.

But, not for the first time this season, a costly deflection did not go Salop’s way and the hosts trailed.

Cotterill had already planned to send on Jason Cummings, who entered along with Josh Daniels shortly after.

The live league table made for ominous reading as results elsewhere saw Town drop a place to bottom of League One, six points adrift of safety.

Town struggled for the killer touch in the key moment. A chest control got away from C Daniels when in on goal before Whalley took too long after cutting on his stronger right foot.

A big moment came and went with six minutes left.

Vela’s fairly tame effort from a tight left angle was flapped up and on to his own crossbar by a lucky Amos. The keeper then showed his quality to quickly recover and save the follow up by J Daniels and the ball bobbled away from Cummings and Edwards.

Cummings was at his best with a fierce low strike from outside the box that was finger-tipped around the post by Amos before Norburn thought he had struck the equaliser from 25 yards out but his fine curled effort was well saved.

But, into the fifth minute of just four added on, and Charlton could not hold out.

The visitors could not deal with a bouncing ball and Edwards charged forward, bearing down on the six yard box before he was clearly pulled back by a red shirt.

Up stepped skipper Norburn and the captain proved the man for the big occasion, showing nerves of steel to drill his effort from 12 yards low into the bottom right corner, with Amos diving the other way.

Salop will hope a late goal in their favour proves a turning point. It was the least they deserved.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2):

Sarkic; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Millar (J Daniels, 77), Vela, Norburn ©, C Daniels; Pugh (Edwards, 65); Whalley, Udoh (Cummings, 72).

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), Golbourne, Goss, High.

Charlton Athletic (4-4-2 diamond):

Amos; Gunter, Pearce ©, Famewo, Maasten; Watson, Pratley, Forster-Caskey (Morgan, 62), Gilbey (Williams, 62, Matthews, 85); Aneke (Bogle, 69), Washington.

Subs not used: Maynard-Brewer (gk), Purrington, Henry.