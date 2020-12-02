Steve Cotterill: Tonight is for the Shrewsbury fans

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

The new Town boss has welcomed the return of 2,000 fans for tonight’s League One visit of Accrington Stanley, the first league game of his tenure.

Cotterill insists the staggered supporter presence is a boost for the entire ‘football family’ but he remained thoughtful for loyal fans at home unable to make the fixture.

“I think it’s really important the fans are back in the stadium, it’s been a nightmare for all of them. Everybody up and down the country and not just Shrewsbury,” said Cotterill.

“I think they will make a difference to teams up and down the country.

“All of those people involved in football will realise just how important the fans are.

“They bring an honesty to the game. Football without fans is just not football. It’s a religion in our country.

“It’s a shame we can’t have full stadiums around because there are going to be real loyal supporters who can’t get to our game and have to watch (at home).”

Town are without a league win in eight and find themselves 23rd in League One ahead of Cotterill’s league bow. He added: “If it ends up an advantage for us, then great.

“They will be in the stadium, but there will still be people watching on (Zoom) calls like this on their laptop or whatever.

“But we would’ve wanted a win for them whether they are in there or not - I need to make that clear.