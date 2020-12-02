Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town can build on second half performance

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town were pegged back in stoppage time for the fourth league game this season as Ryan Cassidy's penalty five minutes into added time denied them a 2-1 victory.

Cotterill, overseeing his first league match in charge in front of up to 2,000 Shrewsbury fans welcomed back to Montgomery Waters Meadow, felt his side's second-half performance was much improved from a 'tentative' and 'nervous' first half.

Shaun Whalley's super free-kick four minutes from time looked like securing a first home league win of the season but a foul by defender Aaron Pierre allowed Cassidy to convert a rebound after Matija Sarkic saved the spot-kick.

"I'm really proud of the players. When you're at home and a goal goes in against them they could've dropped their heads," said Cotterill.

"I thought we looked a little bit tentative and nervous in the first half, which is expected.

"To turn around a performance like that at half-time into the second half shouldn't be underestimated. It's incredible.

"We went from a nervous team, a bit edgy, that want to do well and want to please, to a dominant team in the second half.

"We were by far the better team in the second half.

"What we need to do is realise the situation tonight, if we keep going to the end like we did then we'll get a penalty in the next month and it'll go our way."

Joey Prichard's free-kick put the in-form visitors ahead on 24 minutes but the hosts struck back less than two minutes later as Pierre headed in Charlie Daniels' free-kick.

An entertaining contest was enjoyed by home fans, many watching their side for the first time since March, and Whalley - who made his 200th Town appearance last week - struck a goal fit to win the occasion near the death.

But, like against Gillingham, Swindon and Ipswich before it, Town were stung in added time.

Cotterill said of the late decision to awarded a penalty for Pierre's foul on Michael Nottingham: "I don't think so (have any complaints). From where I am it looked a penalty.

"We were so anxious to clear our box and compete for every ball those things can happen."

He said of Whalley's sumptuous free-kick: "It was an excellent finish from Shauny, I didn't know he had that one in his bag. It was a great finish."

Cotterill hopes that supporters in the stadium and watching at home saw enough from the positives from the evening despite Town remaining 23rd in League One.

"It was great (having the fans). I was a bit embarrassed going out there and clapping the fans, something I don't normally do, but I wanted them to enjoy their day and time here," the new boss said.

"I felt as though I needed to say hello, if that makes sense, and thank them for their support tonight.