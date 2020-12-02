Shrewsbury Town 2 Accrington 2 - Report

A general view of match action at Montgomery Waters Meadow, home stadium of Shrewsbury Town as fans are allowed back in to stadiums for the first time since Project restart / lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (AMA) A general view of socially distanced fans in the stadium. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1. (AMA) Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Toby Savin of Accrington Stanley and Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town and Jon Russell of Accrington Stanley. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1. (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1. (AMA)

Town were seconds away from a first home league win of the season after Shaun Whalley’s brilliant free-kick four minutes from time but Accrington Stanley's Ryan Cassidy scored the rebound after his spot-kick was saved by Matija Sarkic to break blue and amber hearts in the fifth minute of added time.

Shrewsbury put in an improved performance in Cotterill’s first League One match in charge but the point, to ensure they remain winless in nine league games, keeps Town second-bottom.

Joey Pritchard went off script early on to put Stanley ahead in front of around 1,500 fans at the Meadow but Aaron Pierre immediately equalised.

The result leaves Town four points from safety, with 14 games played in League One.

An entertaining contest was on a knife-edge for much of the second half with Town asking the more serious questions and Whalley struck a superb late free-kick that was befitting of the occasion, with fans rejoicing at his sumptuous free-kick.

But Pierre fouled Michael Nottingham deep into added time and sub Cassidy slotted in at the second attempt to end a bittersweet evening on a sour note after Town were robbed of points in added time for the fourth time in the league this season.

The sight of supporters entering the Meadow ahead of kick-off was one to warm the heart of a bitterly cold evening.

The West Stand, safe standing section of the South Stand and Main Stand soon became busy with eager supporters, many of whom were inside the stadium for the first time since March.

The very welcome sight of fans was strange for those of us who have become accustomed to empty stadia over recent months.

New rules were delivered over the announcer, fans were not to return balls from the stand to the field and were told they would be filtered out block-by-block at full-time.

And the anticipation soon cranked up as Town went about focusing on the bigger picture of reversing the league form that had seen them plummet to 23rd.

The reception that fans offered the players minutes ahead of kick-off was one to be remembered, as Ryan Jervis on the public address system marked Whalley’s recent 200th Town game and offered their welcome to new boss Cotterill.

The Town chief named Sunday’s FA Cup extra time match-winner Daniel Udoh in attack with Whalley, with Josh Vela in an attacking midfield role.

Pierre took his place in the hosts’ back three after the successful appeal against the ban from his controversial red card but there was no Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who missed out with a head injury.

Sean Goss’ Shrewsbury reprieve after being frozen out by Sam Ricketts continued as he was named in the XI for the second game running under Cotterill.

Accrington arrived at the Meadow ninth and unbeaten in five games, winning four and not conceding in five in an impressive start, which had also been hit by a two-week Covid enforced break earlier in the campaign.

Town knew that, despite the welcome side-stories, league form required addressing. The start of the contest didn’t quite live up to the billing, proving a cagey, tight affair.

Shrews’ new method of playing through goalkeeper Sarkic, be it from long or short passes, helped create the first moment for fans to get excited by as Matt Millar flew down the right before zipping in a cross that was begging for a telling touch. Cotterill applauded Sarkic.

But Stanley shaded the opening stages, with powerful frontman Dion Charles testing Sarkic with a dipping shot from 25 yards after robbing Ro-Shaun Williams before Whalley sent Salop’s first effort well over.

Chances were at a premium but the visitors punished Town on 23 minutes after Williams committed a foul just outside the box.

Cotterill was trying to organise Town’s wall but it failed to offer sufficient protection from Pritchard’s effort, which was tame but curled towards the near post and squeezed in despite Sarkic’s best efforts. It was a scrappy opener.

The visitors’ goal wasn’t in the script but, thankfully, Town were behind for just two minutes.

A superb Charlie Daniels free-kick delivery from midway through the Stanley half was inviting and Pierre did the honours, stooping to head amid a crowd of bodies.

Home supporters rejoiced in celebrating a Shrewsbury goal.

Town, led by the busy Udoh up front, found their groove as Millar continued to catch the eye, the assistant’s flag denying him a chance on goal.

A couple of pieces of slack defending by Pierre and Walker offered the visitors glimpses but the hosts recovered well.

Shrews stormed out for the second half and almost broke through barely 90 seconds after the restart. Vela and Millar combined well down the right before keeper Toby Savin punched clear just as Udoh was poised to head home, but the clearance was insufficient and Millar’s follow-up effort was superbly cleared off the line by Harvey Rodgers.

Neither side was shy from distance. Vela’s rising drive flew into safe standing, where it was caught by an eager fan, who launched it back to the Stanley goalkeeper, only for the officials to rule a new ball was required.

The lively Pritchard then shot sharply over from well outside the box before Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely sent a half-volley wide and Matt Butcher curled well over.

Stanley continued to pepper shots in around the hour. Butcher got hold of his next effort, leathering a fierce strike a fraction wide of the diving Sarkic’s right-hand post.

Town were frustrated by an assistant’s offside flag as Whalley looked to have timed his run from Udoh’s pass to perfect but was flagged offside.

It was Cotterill’s men, backed by the fans, asking all the questions with 20 minutes to go as Stanley defended with all hands to the pump.

Relentless running from Millar saw the right wing-back steal the ball from Savin on the left of Stanley’s box but could only shoot into the midriff of the grateful teenage goalkeeper.

Whalley drew a fine diving save to his left from Savin with a curled strike from outside the box.

Town’s No.7 looked like the late hero with a stunning free-kick and Udoh almost capped a fine display with a finish that flashed wide but once again a narrow lead was not enough for Shrewsbury who were made to pay late on after Pierre brought down Michael Nottingham.

Despite Sarkic initially keeping out late sub Cassidy's spot-kick, the Stanley man made no mistake from the rebound to ensure Town's hunt for a home league win goes on.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

Sarkic; Williams, Walker (Edwards, 82), Pierre; Millar, Norburn ©, Goss (High, 66), Golbourne; Vela; Udoh (Golbourne, 90+3), Whalley.

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), J Daniels, Pugh, Cummings.

Accrington Stanley (3-5-2):

Savin; Nottingham, Hughes, Burgess; Rodgers (Cassidy, 90), Butcher, Russell (Barclay, 76), Conneely ©, Pritchard; Bishop, Charles.

Subs not used: Baxter (gk), Uwakwe, Sama, Mansell, Maguire.