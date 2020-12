Shrewsbury Town fans

Shaun Whalley's stunning free kick looked to have won it for Town after both sides shared a goal apiece in the first half.

However, a late penalty was awarded to the visitors, and despite saving the spot kick, Matija Sarkic saw the ball fall to Ryan Cassidy who tucked home the rebound.

That goal ensured the points were shared in Town's first league game with Steve Cotterill in charge.