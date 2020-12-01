Ethan Ebanks-Landell to miss Shrewsbury Town's visit of Accrington Stanley after head injury

Ethan Ebanks-Landell will sit out of tomorrow night's visit of Accrington (AMA)

Shrewsbury welcome Stanley to Montgomery Waters Meadow for new boss Steve Cotterill's first league game in charge – which will also feature up to 2,000 home fans as the second national lockdown comes to an end.

But Ebanks-Landell will play no part in the contest as he continues to recover from the injury picked up in the first half of Sunday's FA Cup victory against the non-league visitors.

Cotterill revealed the defender's condition is improving but Shrewsbury are following the necessary head injury protocol to ensure he is fully recovered and showing no further symptoms after the head collision. Ebanks-Landell was withdrawn from the tie at half-time. It is the second time he will miss action owing to a head injury this season.

"The players available to go out there today are the ones I've been able to work with," Cotterill said.

"Ethan won't be available. He may be available for the weekend but not tomorrow.

"The protocol for him is he has to go through the rest of the week with no symptoms of anything.

"He was better after the game than half-time, he was far better the following day and is better today.

"He will be absolutely fine for the weekend, back out on the grass doing everything tomorrow and training fully on Friday."

Head injuries within football have been in focus this week after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez suffered a sickening injury at Arsenal on Sunday evening. He has since had surgery on a fractured skull.

Arsenal's David Luiz played on after the early collision, but was substituted after blood continued to leak from his wound.

Shrewsbury's Dave Edwards is fine to feature after limping off following a late tackle against Oxford.

Cotterill revealed that forward pair Leon Clarke and Rekeil Pyke are stepping up their rehab following lengthy spells out with hamstring and thigh injuries.

Experienced frontman Clarke, who joined the club in late September, last featured from the bench in the defeat at Fleetwood on October 27.

Pyke, a summer arrival from Huddersfield, has not played since the first home game of the season against Northampton Town.