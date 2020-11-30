Shrewsbury Town 1 Oxford City 0 - Player ratings

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town talks to his players ahead of extra time. (AMA)

Matija Sarkic

Controlled his area well, claimed a number of dangerous crosses comfortably. Dealt with a couple of sketchy back passes without issue too.

Saved well from Ben Gerring second half after the defender rose highest far post. Also produced an important save with his legs with the game level heading into the final minutes. Handled the closing moments of the game brilliantly. Good to see him back fit.

Solid 8

Aaron Pierre

Probably the centre back who adapted to Cotterill’s idea of playing the ball out best during the first half. Used his strength well to keep Oxford’s forwards quiet.

Made a vital touch to stop Elliot Benyon scoring on the break. Afternoon went downhill seeing red for a clash with James Roberts late on, with the City man also given his marching orders.

Dismissed 5

Ro-Shaun Williams

Didn’t look particularly comfortable with the ball at his feet in the opening stages.Picked out a beauty of a pass for Whalley before the break, but the forward spurned the chance. Improved second half, handled his defensive duties astutely. Worked well alongside Daniels in a two following Pierre’s red card.

Steady 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Similarly to Williams, was sometimes caught looking uncomfortable playing out. Played in the middle of the back three. Caught a shot to the head after colliding with the goalkeeper first half. and was replaced by Scott Golbourne at during the break.

Replaced 5

Charlie Daniels

A few early set-piece deliveries not quite on money. Switched to the left side of the back three after the half - becoming a two after Pierre’s red card. Handled that transition well, even if it did limit his opportunities to impact the game further forward.

Provided a calming presence at the back. Saw a free kick fly just wide in extra time.

Transition 7

Josh Vela

Put in plenty of effort starting on the right flank. The new boss was well in his ear first half ensuring he offered an outlet as well as tracking back to help defensively.

Probably guilty of fading in and out at times. Moved into a central position second half in behind the strikers and saw a bit more of the ball. Made a couple of mazy runs, but both came to nothing.

Runs 7

Sean Goss

Wasn’t fancied too much under Ricketts but he was given a rare starting spot in Cotterill’s first game. Offers something different in midfield, some nice touches first half. Played some tidy passes after the break, but found himself booked after a poor first touch almost let City in midway through the second half.

Guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous positions more than once. Brought off with just under 15 minutes to play.

Tidy 6

Ollie Norburn

Struggled playing out to begin with. Caught on the ball early in the first half, but went unpunished. Grew into the game though and soon found his feet, marshalled the midfield well when not in possession.

Found one opportunity to have a pop at goal from distance well blocked. Impressed after a shaky start to the game.

Caught 7

Dave Edwards

Employed in an attacking number 10 role, Edwards will fancy himself to score a decent share of goals if he’s used in that position on a regular basis. Showed his experience with some tidy passes to try and release the strikers, but would probably expect to be more involved.

Brought off ahead of the hour mark after picking up a knock.

Experience 6

Marc Pugh

Didn’t see much in terms of service in the opening half with Town trying to get to grips with a much more technical style of play. Sometimes dropped back a bit too far to get involved with play.

Had a smart attempt cleared off the line as Town pushed for a winner. Always looks like he could be the difference, but needs to be the man getting on the end of opportunities.

Attempt 6

Shaun Whalley

Always a hard worker, but like his strike partner, Got little in terms of service first half. The one chance he did get in the first period he wasted byried to chip the Oxford goalkeeper when maybe a more orthodox finish could have bore fruit.

Had another chance smothered early in the second half. Worked hard throughout. Brought off in extra time.

Workrate 6

Substitutes

Scott Golbourne (For ebanks-landell, 45)

Introduced at half time for Ebanks-Landell and was employed on the left flank.

Direct running caused issues for City’s back line although he didn’t get too many opportunities to test the visitors.

Willing runner and defended well.

Steady 6

Matt Millar (for Edwards, 57)

Brought on for Edwards second half with the midfielder picking up a knock.

Struggled to have much of an impact after coming on but did work hard to try and provide crosses from the right flank.

Made more of an impact in extra time - saw one shot blocked well in the box.

Blocked 6

Daniel Udoh (For goss, 79)

Brought on with Town looking to break the deadlock, and he was the man to do it in the second half of extra time.

In reality, didn’t see much of the ball in normal time or extra time, but was in the right place at the right time to fire home when it mattered.

Proper poacher’s goal from the striker.

Winner 7

Jason Cummings (for Whalley, 102)

Came on in extra time to try and provide the goal Town needed and was in the thick of it.

Saw two shots blocked in the box by a resolute City side doing their utmost to force penalties.

Looked bright in his short cameo and caused problems for City’s defense. Wasted a glorious chance to secure passage into the third round after being played through at 1-0.

Chance 6