Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town were impatient in FA Cup victory

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

The new Town boss's first game in charge threatened to go the distance to penalties before substitute Daniel Udoh dispatched a 108th-minute winner to ensure Shrews' place in tonight's draw and the £25,500 prize money.

The National League South visitors defended doggedly throughout but were broken at the death. Cotterill, who was appointed on Friday after Sam Ricketts' sacking 48 hours earlier, was pleased with a lot of what he saw from his new side.

Both Town and Oxford City played out the final 20 minutes of normal time and extra time a man down as Aaron Pierre and James Roberts were dismissed for a coming together. Cotterill all-but confirmed Shrewsbury would appeal Pierre's three-match ban.

"I thought it was a very important game for us, I thought we did a lot of things really. Some of our phases in our play were excellent," Cotterill said.

"Even though we've only had a short space of time, some of those things came out today, even though it was hard work and we had to force it.

"I thought we were good. Possession-wise we were very good, if anything at times we gave up possession because we were so impatient to do well we were forcing situations rather than keeping possession.

"If you keep possession, opportunities will come your way anyway. That was the only disappointing thing.

"But I said to the lads that they were that eager to do well and impress that sometimes you can get that uptight to force the pass that wasn't on.

"We stuttered a little in the first half in thinking we should've been in front but in the second half we were much better as the game went on.

"When we start getting together, the whole of the squad, with good fitness levels, you can't pick someone who hasn't had much football because they're going to burn themselves out.

"Jason (Cummings) was good when he came on, he did well but he has to make himself fitter, that's the bottom line.

"I don't mean to just single him out, I think there's a few in that boat, that's what happens with a bigger squad, all of a sudden lads don't blame and it's hard for them to be at it in training with the amount of games."

Cotterill was able to welcome back goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from injury and the Wolves loanee made a number of key saves.

The new boss, who oversees his first League One game in charge at home to Accrington Stanley on Wednesday in front of 2,000 fans, added: "Mati's made a couple of important saves. I don't know if they were as good as the chances we had, I didn't feel ultra anxious.