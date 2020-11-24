Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts: Method is right

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town, 22nd in League One and without a win in seven league games, need a win at the 17th-placed Dons tonight to ease mounting pressure on the manager.

Shrewsbury have been broken in the dying seconds in their last two league games against Swindon and Ipswich, leading to increased frustration from fans.

But Ricketts has remained largely satisfied with what he has seen from his players and re-emphasised yesterday that ‘everything is right’ with the process.

“I never get too down or too up, I’m still pragmatic after the game, an awful lot was good but the frustration is we’re not getting the rewards everyone deserves from the game,” Ricketts said. “You can’t get down about it, I’ve said many times if we were getting beat two, three or four nil and not getting a kick, having been rolled over and not in the game – but it was the complete opposite.

“They’d run out of ideas, they didn’t know what to do to get in the game and they got very, very lucky with two goals that have gifted them the game when they didn’t know what to do.

“You’ve got to take heart from that, you know that everything we’re doing is right, it just hasn’t fallen for us.”

Ricketts confirmed his players have not lost interest or are downing tools amid the poor run of form.

He said: “If you’re watching thinking it looked like Ipswich were top and we were down at the bottom then you’d have problems. It certainly didn’t look like that.

“The only thing we have to rectify is the result.

“We’ve got some really good senior pros and that’s why no-one is panicking, worried or not trying or not turning up. The performances and the attitude has been excellent.

“There’s no ‘the players have lost interest’. Far far from it. They are as disappointed as anyone. They know what’s right and what’s wrong and an awful lot is right.”

Experienced midfielder Dave Edwards, meanwhile, revealed there was anger in the away dressing room as Shrewsbury threw away their share of the spoils at Portman Road on Saturday.

Edwards took the captain’s armband from the substituted Ollie Norburn late on and could be heard calling for the players to believe.

The midfielder said: “It was angry, in the moment of the battle when you come off the football pitch you are so frustrated.

“It was definitely an angry dressing room afterwards, when you do lose football games it’s always like that anyway, in the heat of the moment people try to get things off their chest.

“That gets done and the lads will have a look with a clearer head on the bus journey or the next day.

“It’s difficult after a game, you expend so much energy physically and mentally. It’s fine margins, the last two games have been really close.

“We know as a team we’ve got to do better. You can literally flip a coin from coming in feeling really ecstatic or wanting to rip peoples’ heads off.”