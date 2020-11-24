Sam Ricketts furious with match officials as Shrewsbury let another lead slip

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The fuming Town boss, whose job remains under severe pressure after Town went winless in eight and dropped to 23rd in League One, called for referee Darren Drysdale and his assistants to be held accountable.

Ricketts was seething as the officials ruled out two first-half goals for offside, which the boss claimed were legitimate and 'yards onside'.

Shaun Whalley scored after just 31 seconds in his 200th appearance for the club before Marc Pugh added a second but Carlton Morris hit back before Cameron Jerome levelled with 20 minutes left - an effort Ricketts said should have been chalked off for offside.

An angry Ricketts said: "I'd like the referee to come out. He should come and speak to you.

"Two goals in the first half ruled out that were well onside, and I mean well onside, that puts you 4-0 up.

"Their second goal, well onside, as much as we get frustrated with different bits and pieces, if they're going to officiate like that then it's very, very hard to win any game.

"Going 2-0 up I thought we were excellent, should've been at least 4-0 up because the two goals were onside - it changes games.

"We don't seem to be getting any decisions, and I'm not talking an inch onside, I'm talking yards, it's unbelievable and I think they should be made to be accountable."

Town gifted their hosts an easy way back into the contest just five minutes after going 2-0 as ex-Shrews striker Morris netted after Charlie Daniels and Deyan Iliev errors.

Shrewsbury sacrificed a lead for a third league match running, the fifth time in 13 games this season in a campaign where they have just one league win.

Ricketts added: "There's not much more I'm going to say, because that's it. I thought we were outstanding, 2-0 up and should've been four.

"The referee changes the game because he doesn't give us goals for offside, their second goal was offside.

"Until we deal with that and things go our way a little bit, and we go out of sight and are able to win a game comfortably, you're naturally going to be a little hesitant in terms of winning, but we were very, very good for large parts of it and the referee's made sure they got something out the game."

Whalley's opener on a landmark evening for the winger - who was used as a lone striker - was a sumptuous curler to put Salop ahead.

When asked about the latest disappointing results and Town's lowly position in general, Ricketts angrily retorted: "We talk about this (the bigger picture) all the time, I'm still infuriated by the referee not giving us the goals that we should've done and that's where I stand today."

Town take a break from league action until next Wednesday, when they welcome Accrington Stanley with supporters expected back at Montgomery Waters Meadow.