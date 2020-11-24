MK Dons 2 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 with Josh Vela (AMA) Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 with Ro-Shaun Williams (AMA) Baily Cargill of Milton Keynes Dons and Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) Baily Cargill of Milton Keynes Dons and Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) Marc Pugh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA) Regan Poole of Milton Keynes Dons and Dave Edwards of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) A dejected Brad Walker and Brad Walker of Shrewsbury Town after MK Dons scored to make it 2-2 (AMA)

Sam Ricketts’ side have gone eight League One games without a win after throwing away a lead for the third match running.

Whalley lit up his landmark appearance by scoring a beauty after just 31 seconds and teeing up Marc Pugh for 2-0 just after half-time.

But ex-Shrews man Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome hauled the hosts level to extend Town’s winless run and ensure heavy pressure does not ease on under-fire boss Ricketts.

Dons’ renowned risk-reward passing style almost cost them on multiple occasions but they were the happier of the sides after a second-half fightback meant Salop dropped to 23rd with just one win in 13.

Ricketts dropped goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne after his costly high-profile error late on at Ipswich as the Tractor Boys took all three points to ensure pressure continued to mount on the Town boss.

Deyan Iliev, back available after injury, played for the first time in over a month.

Shrews also travelled without suspended duo Ollie Norburn and Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who both served one-match bans due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the league. Josh Vela and Brad Walker were the replacements.

The visitors were also without Shilow Tracey, who had started the last three games, but was not involved in the 18 at all owing to injury, he was replaced by Scott High.

Whalley made his long-awaited 200th appearance in Town colours, a milestone halted by the pandemic and an injury-hit start to the campaign. He led the line in a new 3-4-2-1 system.

Tracey was not fit enough for the bench, where Town could only name six substitutes rather than the permitted number of seven.

They again went without a recognised centre-forward, with both Jacon Cummings and Daniel Udoh kicking their heels on the bench.

The Dons, who began the evening 17th, five places and points above Shrews, have long since had a reputation of being a footballing side but that has grown under boss Russell Martin. The former Norwich defender sets his side up a unique variation of the 3-5-2.

The Buckinghamshire outfit enjoyed playing out of defence and rookie boss Martin’s connections have helped bring the likes of former team-mate Jerome, Andrew Surnman and Richard Keogh to the club. Ex-Town man Morris dropped to the bench in four changes from a home defeat to Hull.

Skipper Dave Edwards called for concentration ahead of kick-off and it was a warning the home side should have headed.

A loose pass on halfway gifted Whalley the ball and he made the Dons pay.

Whalley’s ears pricked up as he sensed a chance, charging towards the heart of a retreating home back three before sending an impudent curler with his supposedly weaker left foot over the helpless Andrew Fisher and high into the net.

The celebrations were wild. Town’s favourite No.7 had marked his 200th game with a beauty in just 31 seconds.

Dons were rattled and could not settle. Pugh could not take advantage of a golden position in the home penalty box and was smothered.

Pugh was then guilty of missing what looked a clear open goal to make it two on just eight minutes.

Baily Cargill lost it carelessly playing out of defence and Vela’s fine low cross was met by a sliding Pugh at the back post but the ball got caught underneath him.

It was becoming apparent why MK’s risky passing style had been costly at times. Fisher’s insistence of dribbling out some 45 yards into midfield and losing the ball rather surmised their troubles.

An important Walker header cleared from the hosts’ first venture forward via a left-sided free-kick before Matt Millar volleyed over from a corner for Town.

Another fine low cross from Vela begged for a touch to finish at the back post before Iliev was out smartly to smother after Aaron Pierre’s poor sliced clearance.

Dons had been thoroughly out-played and sent on David Kasumu for the hapless Lasse Sorensen on half hour, just after dangerman Scott Fraser had whistled a fine 20-yard strike inches over via Iliev’s fingertips.

Fisher was again in no-man’s land as his defence lost it playing out but Vela could not engineer an awkward 45-yard half-volley towards the gaping net.

Dons’ Stephen Walker sent a rising shot well over before Whalley appeared to have netted his second, tucking in well from a fine Edwards cross, only for the offside flag to be raised four minutes before the break.

The assistant’s flag ruled out another Town would-be goal as the half entered added time, Pugh this time finishing well from a nice High pass. That offside looked marginal.

Home boss Martin opted to introduce Morris from the bench at the break.

But it was Ricketts’ side that flew out the traps again and doubled the lead on 49 minutes with a lovely one-touch goal.

Pugh’s first touch delightfully found Whalley who darted to the right byline and crossed low for Pugh who, this time, couldn’t miss. It was a fine flowing effort.

Whalley was almost unstoppable and after drifting past two he shaved the left post with a low effort.

But Shrews’ two-goal cushion lasted just five minutes. C Daniels misjudged a header, allowing Regan Poole to drill a deflected low strike that Iliev could only scoop into the path of Morris who hammered home.

More kamikaze play from the hosts allowed Whalley the chance to chip Fisher from some 50 yards and his fine effort dropped just wide.

But Salop’s criminal inability to hold on to a lead struck again with 20 minutes left. Town parted like the Red Sea and Kasumu through ball picked out the run of Jerome, whose simple early finish caught out the poorly positioned Iliev.

Shrewsbury were fortunate to be level soon after as Fraser belted a fraction over from 30 yards and Morris turned Jerome’s cross inches too high.

It was Dons asking the questions late on but Iliev was only forced into one save from Fraser. This time Ricketts’ men held on for a point but one that felt like a defeat and did little to ease pressure.

Teams

MK Dons (3-4-1-2):

Fisher; Keogh, Cargill, O’Hora; Poole, Surman (Gladwin, 62), Sorensen (Kasumu, 32), Fraser, Sorinola (Harvie, 84); Jerome ©, Walker (Morris, 45).

Subs not used: Nicholls (gk), Lewington, Houghton.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-2-1)

Iliev; Williams, Pierre, Walker; Millar, High, Edwards © (J Daniels, 85), C Daniels; Vela, Pugh (Cummings, 76); Whalley (Barnett, 87).

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), Zamburek, Udoh.

Referee: Darren Drysdale