Pressure builds on under-fire Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts

Sam Ricketts, left, and assistant boss Dean Whitehead during the defeat at Ipswich. Pressure is mounting on the position of boss Ricketts (AMA)

Saturday’s late heartbreak at Ipswich made it seven games without a win and left Town adrift in the League One drop zone.

Town conceded in added time for the second week running in a late defeat at Ipswich, in a game where they led for much of the first 75 minutes before shipping an own-goal and 97th-minute winner.

Scrutiny continues to grow on Ricketts’ under-fire position in charge with large sections of the fanbase calling for change on radio phone-ins and social media.

Ollie Norburn’s early penalty gave Shrewsbury the lead but Ethan Ebanks-Landell shanked into his own net before Jack Lankester’s late winner, leaving Town with just a solitary win from 12 and Ricketts’ league record reading three wins in 26.

A gap of four points opened up between Shrewsbury, in 22nd, and the sides above them ahead of a massive game at 17th-placed MK Dons tomorrow evening after a hugely disappointing start to the campaign.

Ricketts, meanwhile, was left raging with officials after referee Tim Robinson failed to add to the one penalty awarded to his side with what he perceived to be further fouls on Marc Pugh, shortly after the opener, and Ryan Barnett late on.

But the boss also again lamented costly individual errors, with Ebanks-Landell’s swipe under no pressure delivering below-par Ipswich an equaliser before goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne parried a weak shot straight to Lankester for the late hammerblow.

Ricketts said: “There’s a lot of frustration with the players, myself, everybody, don’t be misguided about that.

“We’re not getting beat 3-1 or 4-1 having not turned up to the game. We were in control for a lot of the game without the ball, we went back to a few basics and looked devastating on the counter-attack, we should’ve scored more goals.

“If performances weren’t there, or you weren’t looking like a team, or capable of scoring goals, then it’s a very different kettle of fish. We’re a side that look like we can get a result in every game, not just scratching points (together). But we obviously have to win games, cut out the individual errors and score when we get opportunities.”

The Welshman added: “We put on a performance today, we didn’t come and lie down and get beat three or four. We have to maintain that and get to that level of performance.

“We must come in at the end of the game and not be moaning about individual mistakes or about not putting the ball in the back of the net.