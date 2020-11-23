Ipswich 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

A dejected Ryan Barnett of Shrewsbury Town after Jack Lankester of Ipswich Town scored a goal to make it 2-1. (AMA)

Harry Burgoyne

Decent save shortly after half-time and spread himself brilliantly to deny Judge but poor weak parry for crucial winner.

Error 5

Ro-Shaun Williams

Made some important interceptions and was a motivator in the backline, geeing up his colleagues.

Steady 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Defended well with some fine blocks but a wild shank with his weaker left foot conceded the equaliser to an own goal with 15 left.

Own goal 5

Aaron Pierre

Improved on recent displays with errors and made some good interceptions. Wasn’t, however, able to see out a vital clean sheet.

Improved 6

Matt Millar

A threat, especially in the first half. Got into great positions with direct running. His crossing was lacking at times.

Tireless 6

Ollie Norburn

His best performance since returning from injury. Great ball for Whalley to win first penalty which he buried. Was influential off the ball driving his side.

Impressed 7

Dave Edwards

A performance full of desire and energy but wasn’t able to be influential with the ball.

Grafted 6

Charlie Daniels

His dead balls did not lead to enough when Shrews needed more. Needed to be tighter defensively.

Underwhelming 6

Shaun Whalley

Won the penalty with good speed but struggled to remain a threat after bright early showing.

Speed 6

Shilow Tracey

Making the most of his opportunity in the side. Perhaps not too influential with the ball but his pace was a constant menace.

Energy 6

Marc Pugh

Busy and a handful early on but Town needed some composure from him late on to wrap up the points and he didn’t deliver.

Wasteful 5

Substitutes

Josh Vela (for norburn, 76)

Energy in midfield.

Return 6

Ryan Barnett (for Tracey, 79)

A handful for tiring Ipswich. Big penalty appeal.

Impact 6

Daniel Udoh (for Whalley, 79)

Put himself about as a handful for defenders late on.

Presence 6

Brad Walker (for Pugh, 89)

Made history as Town’s first ever fourth league sub.

N/A