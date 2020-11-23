Ipswich 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

Harry Burgoyne
Decent save shortly after half-time and spread himself brilliantly to deny Judge but poor weak parry for crucial winner.
Error 5
Ro-Shaun Williams
Made some important interceptions and was a motivator in the backline, geeing up his colleagues.
Steady 6
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Defended well with some fine blocks but a wild shank with his weaker left foot conceded the equaliser to an own goal with 15 left.
Own goal 5
Aaron Pierre
Improved on recent displays with errors and made some good interceptions. Wasn’t, however, able to see out a vital clean sheet.
Improved 6
Matt Millar
A threat, especially in the first half. Got into great positions with direct running. His crossing was lacking at times.
Tireless 6
Ollie Norburn
His best performance since returning from injury. Great ball for Whalley to win first penalty which he buried. Was influential off the ball driving his side.
Impressed 7
Dave Edwards
A performance full of desire and energy but wasn’t able to be influential with the ball.
Grafted 6
Charlie Daniels
His dead balls did not lead to enough when Shrews needed more. Needed to be tighter defensively.
Underwhelming 6
Shaun Whalley
Won the penalty with good speed but struggled to remain a threat after bright early showing.
Speed 6
Shilow Tracey
Making the most of his opportunity in the side. Perhaps not too influential with the ball but his pace was a constant menace.
Energy 6
Marc Pugh
Busy and a handful early on but Town needed some composure from him late on to wrap up the points and he didn’t deliver.
Wasteful 5
Substitutes
Josh Vela (for norburn, 76)
Energy in midfield.
Return 6
Ryan Barnett (for Tracey, 79)
A handful for tiring Ipswich. Big penalty appeal.
Impact 6
Daniel Udoh (for Whalley, 79)
Put himself about as a handful for defenders late on.
Presence 6
Brad Walker (for Pugh, 89)
Made history as Town’s first ever fourth league sub.
N/A
Subs not used: Iliev, High, Cummings.