Shrewsbury's Josh Daniels only in it to win it

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Daniels, from Derry in Northern Ireland, made the move from part-time to full-time over the summer when switching to Shropshire from Glenavon.

And now the attacker admits he is determined to help boss Sam Ricketts secure a much-needed turn of results in League One action.

The 24-year-old was playing semi-professionally in the NIFL Premiership but feels he has surprised Town onlookers with his fitness levels having already made 10 appearances in blue and amber, and three starts.

“They brought me in from a part-time club and they explained to me and let me know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the team,” Daniels said. “The boys were doing well in pre-season, but it’s nice to get in and I’ve made a fair few appearances already, I’ve probably surprised them a bit coming in with fitness. They might have thought I was probably a couple of months away from it, but you want to be in a winning side, all fans care about is three points and that’s what I want too.”

The attacker, who scored his first Shrewsbury goal in the 5-1 defeat at Peterborough, is calling on his team-mates to dig in and show some resolve to end the barren run of six without a win in the league.

“The manager brought me to the club so I’m going out there to give 100 per cent all of the time and I’m sure everyone else is the same,” he added. “We’re buying into what he wants to do, pre-season was going so well but all we can do at the moment is work hard and dig in.

“It’s a strong squad, we’re all pushing, there has obviously been couple of injuries and boys missing but we just need to dig in.”

Daniels had trials with Manchester United and Everton as a youngster and switched his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland to turn out for their under-21s in 2017. He arrived with the reputation of a winger, but has been used by Ricketts in central midfield and even as a central forward.