Wolves man Adama Traore backed to hit top form

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

Traore has not started any of the last five games after turning heads in both the Premier League and Europa League last campaign.

But Jarvis feels the quick turnaround from last season may have played into a cautious approach with the Spaniard, who has had some well-documented shoulder issues, and that he will be back to his best before long.

“To be honest, he is such a powerful and influential player – and you saw it last season – that he’s got to get in the team somehow,” said Jarvis, who made 175 appearances in five years at Molineux.

“I think it’s only a matter of time and he’ll get in as he’s got all the ability.

“If you want to play that possession game, you’ve got to be able to get him in the right areas of the pitch, but he creates overloads.

“Two or three players always come over to try and mark him and stop him, so it creates space for someone else.

“It’s just a matter of trying to be intelligent in the way they play and use him, but he can play in different systems. He scares the life out of defenders.

“He gets to the byline and gets crosses in, and Raul Jimenez gets on the end of them. I don’t see that changing, it’s just he hasn’t been getting the amount of minutes he would probably like.”

Given Wolves’ lack of goals so far, some fans are calling for Traore to come back in against Southampton next time out.

On his lack of minutes of late, Jarvis added: “At the end of last season, he was instrumental in what they were doing.

“But having no break and going straight into the season – given the way he plays and the physical demands – was not kind to him. I think Nuno has been protecting him a little bit, with the amount of minutes he’s been getting.

“I definitely think the physical side came into the thinking, as he’s such a powerhouse and you don’t want to take too many chances.