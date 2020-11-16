Shrewsbury 3 Swindon 3 - Player Ratings

David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town and Anthony Grant of Swindon Town (AMA)

Here's Lewis Cox's verdict...

Harry Burgoyne

Low shot for first goal squirmed under him but possibly not helped by a deflection, same as he was beaten for the late equaliser after stunning save to keep Shrews ahead.

Deflections...6

Ro-Shaun Williams

Made some decent blocks and got team-mate Pierre out of trouble early on. Shuffled into right-back on the hour. His frustration was audible.

Frustrated...6

Ethan Ebanks-landell

Not meeting the high standards set from last season. Shanking at clearances that invite pressure and not dominating in the air.

Off pace...5

Aaron Pierre

Headed the opener but at fault for Swindon’s first. Making elementary mistakes and looks low on confidence.

Errors...5

Matt Millar

Looks the part. Two headed goals in a week. A big, powerful athlete on the right flank. Suits wing-back. Good find.

Positive...7

Ollie Norburn

Pressed well with his team-mates early on and unlucky to see fine assist chalked off for offside. Influence dropped and was oddly shuffled into attack late on.

Quiet...6

Dave Edwards

Impressed on his return to league action. Kept things ticking over well. An influence and a superb hit from distance.

Impressed...7

Charlie Daniels

Superb quality in his deliveries from both open play and dead-balls. Town must make more of them.

Delivery...6

Shilow Tracey

Has come from shadows in last week to be a real option. Ran and ran, gave his all. Superb heart and quality too out wide.

Livewire...7

Marc Pugh

Getting better and better. Has star quality at League One level and showed it with a stunning assists for Millar. A class act.

Quality...7

Shaun Whalley

What a boost to see the club’s best attacker back starting in the league. Had some good moments, including one run and shot wide. Town need him up to speed.

Welcome return...6

Substitutes

Brad Walker (for Millar, 59)

Sat in front of a back four in midfield after Ricketts switched to 4-5-1.

Tactical...6

Daniel Udoh (for Tracey, 83)

Idea was for him to help carry the ball as a threat in stretched game late on.

Energy...n/a

Scott High (for Whalley, 87)

Cover...n/a